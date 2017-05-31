 
Lucktastic Launches Destination Dreams and Win Across America BBQ Contests

Prizes include a dream vacation to Walt Disney World Resort® and a portable charcoal grill with a $100 Omaha Steaks gift card for one winner in each of the 50 states
 
 
NEW YORK - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Lucktastic, a pure play, free app and entertainment destination that is reimagining winning experiences, rewards, and discovery, today announced the launch of their Destination: Dreams and Win Across America BBQ contests. Destination: Dreams will award one winner with a dream vacation for four to Walt Disney World Resort®. Win Across America BBQ will award one winner in each state a portable charcoal BBQ along with a $100 gift card for Omaha Steaks. Destination Dreams and Win Across America are part of Lucktastic's ongoing series of contests with new destinations, unique experiences, and prizes being launched each month.

Destination Dreams will award one player a five-day/four-night getaway for four that includes airfare, hotel accommodations at Walt Disney World Resort®, three day theme park tickets with Park Hopper, Disney dining plan, airport transport, and a Disney souvenir Package. The contest is live from June 2 - June 30, just in time for summer travel.

Win Across America BBQ guarantees one winner in each of the 50 states will win a grill and $100 Omaha Steaks gift card. The contest is live from June 1 - June 30 and perfect for the upcoming grilling season season.

"With each and every contest our team curates, we look for unique experiences that are fun for the whole family and also seasonal," said Tony Vartanian, co-founder of Lucktastic. "We encourage all of our loyal fans to log on and continue playing for the chance to win some amazing prizes."

About Lucktastic (https://lucktastic.com/)
Considered one of New York City's fastest growing mobile-first companies, Lucktastic is the leader in delivering innovative promotions, rewards, and instant winning experiences. The company connects consumers with top partners in mobile gaming, commerce, branding, and product discovery. The pure play, free to play Lucktastic app launched on Android in 2014 and has quickly built an engaged and loyal customer base attracting nearly 15 million installs in the US on Android and iOS. With a dominant social footprint that includes over 2 million Facebook fans, the Lucktastic brand reaches 12 million weekly unique American consumers. For more information visit www.jumpramp.com.

Media Contact
Marisa Katz
203-617-7228
marisa@larkinvolpatt.com
