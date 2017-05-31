News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Lucktastic Launches Destination Dreams and Win Across America BBQ Contests
Prizes include a dream vacation to Walt Disney World Resort® and a portable charcoal grill with a $100 Omaha Steaks gift card for one winner in each of the 50 states
Destination Dreams will award one player a five-day/four-
Win Across America BBQ guarantees one winner in each of the 50 states will win a grill and $100 Omaha Steaks gift card. The contest is live from June 1 - June 30 and perfect for the upcoming grilling season season.
"With each and every contest our team curates, we look for unique experiences that are fun for the whole family and also seasonal," said Tony Vartanian, co-founder of Lucktastic. "We encourage all of our loyal fans to log on and continue playing for the chance to win some amazing prizes."
About Lucktastic (https://lucktastic.com/
Considered one of New York City's fastest growing mobile-first companies, Lucktastic is the leader in delivering innovative promotions, rewards, and instant winning experiences. The company connects consumers with top partners in mobile gaming, commerce, branding, and product discovery. The pure play, free to play Lucktastic app launched on Android in 2014 and has quickly built an engaged and loyal customer base attracting nearly 15 million installs in the US on Android and iOS. With a dominant social footprint that includes over 2 million Facebook fans, the Lucktastic brand reaches 12 million weekly unique American consumers. For more information visit www.jumpramp.com.
Media Contact
Marisa Katz
203-617-7228
marisa@larkinvolpatt.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse