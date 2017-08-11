News By Tag
Lucktastic Launches the "Total Eclipse Showdown" Event to Celebrate the Upcoming Solar Eclipse
"Showdown" ends with a dramatic Facebook Live event filmed on a New York City rooftop capturing the eclipse along with the Empire State Building in the background
At the start of the event Lucktastic players will choose "Team Sun" or "Team Moon" in the Lucktastic app and will receive 20 free tokens for joining a team. The in-app tokens can be redeemed for prizes, such as restaurant and retail store gift cards, or used to gain entries into Lucktastic's major giveaways and sweepstakes. After the event on August 21st, the winning team will be announced live and awarded 100 in-app tokens a piece, while the other team will receive 50 tokens each. The winning side will be based off of which team has accumulated the most votes throughout the event.
"Our goal was to create a fun, engaging in-app experience for our fans," said Alex Betancur, co-founder of Lucktastic. "This celestial event happens only so often and was the perfect opportunity for us to connect with our users and bring them closer to the eclipse with our popular Lucktastic Live show on Facebook. We're very excited to watch this historic event and give our fans the chance to engage by asking us questions, in real-time, and shouting out to watching viewers."
Lucktastic has been using Facebook Live weekly since January 2017. In that time the team has filmed over 40 Facebook live shows and drove 680K engagements from the live event into the app. The team has seen 117% lift in reach and a 590% lift in views from the beginning of the year to present. Lucktastic is currently averaging 300K people reached, 51k views, 7k comments, 4k likes, and 2k shares for each Live event.
About Lucktastic
Considered one of New York City's fastest growing mobile-first companies, Lucktastic, a Jump Ramp company, is the leader in delivering innovative promotions, rewards, and instant winning experiences. The company connects consumers with top partners in mobile gaming, commerce, branding, and product discovery. The pure play, free-to-play Lucktastic app launched in 2014 and has quickly built an engaged and loyal customer base. With over 20 Million installs and a dominant social footprint in excess of 7 million US consumers that includes nearly 3 million Facebook fans, the Lucktastic brand reaches 15 million weekly unique American consumers through its app, mobile web content and it's leading Lucktastic Live broadcast. For more information visit http://www.jumprampgames.com/
Media Contact
Marisa Katz
203-617-7228
marisa@larkinvolpatt.com
