September 2017





San Diego Author Cherie Kephart Empowers Those with Undiagnosed Illness in Inspirational Memoir

San Diego author Cherie Kephart announces the release of her inspirational memoir, A Few Minor Adjustments
 
 
A Few Minor Adjustments
A Few Minor Adjustments
 
CARLSBAD, Calif. - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- San Diego author Cherie Kephart announces the release of her inspirational memoir, A Few Minor Adjustments (ISBN 978-1947127-01-2).  A Few Minor Adjustments won the Autobiography: Female Inspirational/Motivational category of the 2017 Bookvana Awards and the Best Unpublished Memoir Award at the 2017 San Diego Book Awards. It was also featured in the 2017 San Diego Annual Memoir Showcase and has been performed onstage at the Horton Grand Theater.

Cherie Kephart, a young woman who longed for adventure, traveled the world from the remote villages of Central Africa to the majestic coastlines of New Zealand until a mysterious illness thrust her to the precipice of death. The persistent health challenges led to years of suffering, during which her symptoms time and again were undiagnosed by well-meaning medical doctors and healers who were sometimes competent, sometimes careless, sometimes absurd, and always baffled. The anguish, the uncertainty, and the relentless pain would have caused many people to simply give up and end their lives—and Kephart came close.

Told with brutal honesty, astonishing wit, and a haunting vulnerability, A Few Minor Adjustments is an unforgettable memoir that will move readers with its fiercely inspirational account of one woman's incredible journey to find life-saving answers. In the end, she finds much more than a diagnosis.

"I wrote this book to help others who are also on a journey of healing," said Kephart. "Oftentimes people like me, who have undiagnosed illnesses, go years without help and without hope of ever finding a cure. We feel like outcasts, even within the sick community. I often felt lost, alone, and afraid, never knowing if I would ever find a diagnosis or heal. It's frightening. I want people to know that if they are open and believe, they can heal in ways they never imagined possible, even without a clear diagnosis."

A writer, editor, and poet, Cherie Kephart holds an M.A. in Medical and Cultural Anthropology, and has worked for many years as a scientific and technical writer. Her memoir, A Few Minor Adjustments, won the Autobiography: Female Inspirational/Motivational category of the 2017 Bookvana Awards and the Best Unpublished Memoir Award at the 2017 San Diego Book Awards. It was also featured in the 2017 San Diego Annual Memoir Showcase and has been performed onstage at the Horton Grand Theater. Kephart's essays, stories, and poems have been featured in The San Diego Writers Ink Anthology, The San Diego Poetry Annual, the Oceanside Literary Art Walk, the Wild Lemon Project, and the Magee Park Poets Anthology. Kephart resides in San Diego and has been celebrated for her holistic approach to healing and her willingness to examine her life lessons in her writing.

For more information on the author or A Few Minor Adjustments, please visit www.CherieKephart.com.

For further information, please contact:

Paula Margulies Communications

8145 Borzoi Way

San Diego, CA 92129

858-538-2047

Paula Margulies
***@san.rr.com
Paula Margulies Communication
Email:***@san.rr.com Email Verified
