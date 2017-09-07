Peerless-AV® Takes on 2017 CEDIA Expo with New Residential Solutions, Executive Training Sessions

Products on display at Booth 5008 include outdoor TVs, soundbar, and mounts to create the ultimate AV backyard

-- Peerless-AV®, an award-winning designer and manufacturer of the highest quality audio and video solutions and accessories, is pleased to announce its showcase and events at this year's CEDIA Expo from September 7th – 9th.Exhibiting at Booth 5008, Peerless-AV will be introducing new solutions, including its latest line of all-season outdoor TVs, the UltraView™ UHD Outdoor TV. The 4K resolution TVs are available in 49" (UV492), 55" (UV552), and 65" (UV652), with the 49" and 55" versions on display at the show.Complementing its innovative TVs, Peerless-AV will be showcasing the new Xtreme™ Outdoor Soundbar (SPK-080), the next generation of Peerless-AV's line of award-winning outdoor soundbars, offering a more powerful and durable outdoor audio solution with 200 watts of total system power and Bluetooth® connectivity.Also being showcased is the completely updated and enhanced PeerAir™ Wireless HD Multimedia System (HDS-WHDI100), which offers a cost-effective, convenient solution for complete wireless coverage when running multimedia wires is not an option, such as areas obstructed by wall or flooring.Continuing its tradition of providing products that enhance users' display and TV mounting experience, Peerless-AV will be exhibiting solutions from its SmartMount® and DesignerSeries™lines. Products on display from the SmartMount® line include the SmartMount® Universal Flat Wall Mount (SF670) and SmartMount® Universal Tilt Wall Mount (ST670). DesignerSeries™mounts on display include the DesignerSeries™Universal Ultra Slim Articulating Wall Mount (SUA771PU and SUA747PU). Peerless-AV's Sony Projector Mount (MIS556), Outdoor Articulating Wall Mount (ESA763PU), and Outdoor Universal Tilt Wall Mount (EPT650) will be at the booth, as well.Sharing their expertise within the AV and manufacturing space, Peerless-AV executives will be hosting the following sessions:• Todd Mares and Chris Greer: Tips and Tricks: Creating the Ultimate Outdoor AV Experience on Wednesday, September 6th | 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM | Room 28E• Manufacturer Product Training: Peerless-AV®Certified Installer Bronze Level: Getting to Know the Basics on Thursday, September 7th | 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM | Room 7ATaking place at Humphries Concerts By The Bay on Thursday, September 7th, Peerless-AV is proud to sponsor the Queen of Hearts Benefit Concert. The concert will feature Credence Forever and will bring together home installation professionals for one rocking night.At the booth, Peerless-AV will be hosting a variety of fun activities, too. As the official outdoor display provider for Daytona International Speedway, Peerless-AV is excited to give booth attendees the opportunity to take booth tours for the chance to win a Daytona 500 Prize Package. The prize includes two VIP tickets to the 2018 Daytona 500, a three-night hotel stay, airline gift card, and $250 spending money. The drawing will be held on Friday, September 8th at 4:00 PM.Peerless-AV will also be hosting a Bloody Mary bar on Friday, September 8th starting at 9:00 AM for visitors to stop by, take a tour, and enjoy a drink as CEDIA 2017 day two kicks off.For more information about Peerless-AV at CEDIA or to book media appointments, please contact Beth Gard at bethg@lotus823.com or 732-212-0823.For over 75 years, passion and innovation continues to drive Peerless-AV forward. We proudly design and manufacture the highest quality products, ranging from outdoor displays to complete kiosk solutions, digital signage mounts to wireless systems. Whether a full-scale global deployment or custom project, Peerless-AV develops meaningful relationships and delivers world class service. In partnership with Peerless-AV, you are trusting an award-winning team of experts who will support your business every step of the way. For more information, visit peerless-av.com.