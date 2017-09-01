News By Tag
1099s vs. W-2s: Avoiding Employee and Independent Contractor Misclassification
How to avoid misclassification of workers to prevent fines and lawsuits by filing correct W2 and 1099 for employee and independent workers in new webinar from expert Vicki Lambert.
Companies that intentionally classify workers as independent contractors, rather than employees, save on expenses. However, if misclassified, these workers don't receive their entitled benefits and neither does the government receive its employee-related income, such as unemployment, disability and Social Security taxes, and workers' compensation premiums. Misclassifying employees and independent contractors are getting more costly by the day. With federal and state agencies joining forces to combat misclassification, fines and penalties have skyrocketed. And every day the misclassification continues the penalties mount up and then it might be too late for your company!
The 90-minute webinar will be conducted by Vicki Lambert, CPP, who has over 35 years of hands-on experience in all facets of payroll functions as well as over 20 years as a trainer and author. Ms. Lambert has become the most sought-after and respected voice in the practice and management of payroll issues. She has conducted open market training seminars on payroll issues across the United States that have been attended by executives and professionals from some of the most prestigious firms in business today.
Webinar attendees will learn:
• What classifications of workers are permitted under the IRS Rules
• What is the common law rule and how is it used to determine worker status
• What are the three factors the IRS uses to determine worker status and how to apply them correctly
• How the FLSA rules differ from the IRS rules and why you have to follow both
• How does the state trump both the IRS and the FLSA on determining independent
contractor status with the ABC test for SUI
• What are the latest agreements or programs being used by the IRS, DOL, and the states to "find" misclassified employees
• Using the Form SS-8 to your advantage to determine worker status
• Who gets a W-2 and who gets a 1099 and why it should never be the same worker
• Find out how easily a 1099 audit can be triggered and why the chances of getting one are on the rise
• What are the penalties for misclassifying an employee as an independent contractor and who assesses them? It's not just the IRS you have to worry about.
• You found out you have a misclassified employee—now what?
To register for the webinar, visit https://www.edupliance.com/
About Edupliance
Edupliance is a online information provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD's and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-
