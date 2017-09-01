News By Tag
Great news! The most awaited Web Summit is back
This year the conference will be held from 6th to 9th November 2017 in Lisbon, Portugal. This four day event is said to cover major topics related to diverse business and tech related topics from the major personalities of the world. This year the list of speakers includes –
· Mr. Brian Krzanich, CEO (Intel)
· Mark Hurd, CEO (Oracle)
· Brad Smith, President (Microsoft)
· Werner Vogels, CTO (Amazon)
· Steve Huffman, CEO (Reddit)
and many more renowned speakers from the world. The Web Summit is a must visit event; here you will come across many new aspects of the tech and business domain which were unknown to you previously.
The tickets for the Web Summit 2017 are available for sale on its website at an affordable price. You can avail your chance to get an early bird discount and enjoy this four day summit at its best. If you are thrilled to visit the web summit then hurry and apply for your Portugal Schengen Visa and plan a trip to Portugal with the Web Summit as the main attraction of the trip. You can simply opt for the online Portugal visa servicesrendered by the private agencies to help you apply for Portugal visa at an affordable Portugal visa fees.
