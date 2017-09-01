Great news! The most awaited Web Summit is back

Nacional Gastronomia is a preserver of Portuguese gastronomic heritage. The festival is hosted by Portugal every year with a series of interesting activities like terrific themed lunches, live cooking shows with many Portuguese products for tasting

-- This year lets be a part of the biggest technological conference, the Lisbon web summit. Being commenced in 2010, the Lisbon web summit has played a major role in connecting the technology community with rest of the business domain. Hosting a tech conference annually since 2010, the web summit has emerged as the largest technological conference on Earth. The conference attracts more than 60000 visitors, more than 650 speakers from more than 160 countries; making it ahuge event for every tech lover and business man.This year the conference will be held from 6to 9November 2017 in Lisbon, Portugal. This four day event is said to cover major topics related to diverse business and tech related topics from the major personalities of the world. This year the list of speakers includes –· Mr. Brian Krzanich, CEO (Intel)· Mark Hurd, CEO (Oracle)· Brad Smith, President (Microsoft)· Werner Vogels, CTO (Amazon)· Steve Huffman, CEO (Reddit)and many more renowned speakers from the world. The Web Summit is a must visit event; here you will come across many new aspects of the tech and business domain which were unknown to you previously.The tickets for the Web Summit 2017 are available for sale on its website at an affordable price. You can avail your chance to get an early bird discount and enjoy this four day summit at its best. If you are thrilled to visit the web summit then hurry and apply for yourand plan a trip to Portugal with the Web Summit as the main attraction of the trip. You can simply opt for therendered by the private agencies to help you apply forat an affordable