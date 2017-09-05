Good news for food lovers, the Festival Nacional Gastronomia is back

The Nacional Gastronomia is a preserver of Portuguese gastronomic heritage. The festival is hosted by Portugal every year with a series of interesting activities including terrific themed lunches, live cooking shows with a display of best Portuguese

-- Being a legacy born in 1981, the Festival Nacional Gastronomia is a preserver of Portuguese gastronomic heritage. Over all these years the festival emerged as a brand for culinary professionals and food lovers. The festival is hosted by Portugal every year with a series of interesting activities one cannot afford to miss being a food lover. This amazing festival held annually is hosted in Lisbon and will be celebrated this year from 19 th to 29 th October 2017 with a new theme THE BREAD OF EVERYDAY.The festival focuses on three major areas including tourism, food and wines; it is renowned for showcasing the best of snacks, agro products and Portugal crafts. Here you can be a part of their cultural programme and witness the best of Portugal craft with your companions. The festival has earned a high image in the gastronomic domain due to its terrific themed lunches, live cooking shows with a display of best Portuguese products for tasting.If you have a love for food and want to explore the best of cuisines, snacks and agro products then the Festival Nacional Gastronomia is a must witness event for you. The festival will be hosted in the second half of October which is a favorable time to visit Portugal for a great experience. All you need to do is toand through the onlinerendered by private agencies and get your visa from the comfort of your home at an affordable