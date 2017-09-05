News By Tag
Good news for food lovers, the Festival Nacional Gastronomia is back
The Nacional Gastronomia is a preserver of Portuguese gastronomic heritage. The festival is hosted by Portugal every year with a series of interesting activities including terrific themed lunches, live cooking shows with a display of best Portuguese
The festival focuses on three major areas including tourism, food and wines; it is renowned for showcasing the best of snacks, agro products and Portugal crafts. Here you can be a part of their cultural programme and witness the best of Portugal craft with your companions. The festival has earned a high image in the gastronomic domain due to its terrific themed lunches, live cooking shows with a display of best Portuguese products for tasting.
If you have a love for food and want to explore the best of cuisines, snacks and agro products then the Festival Nacional Gastronomia is a must witness event for you. The festival will be hosted in the second half of October which is a favorable time to visit Portugal for a great experience. All you need to do is to apply for your Portugal visa and through the online Portugal visa services rendered by private agencies and get your visa from the comfort of your home at an affordable Portugal visa fees.
