New Novel 'LINK' Seeks to Expand Understanding of Humanity's Shared Spiritual Core

-- The vast mysteries of the universe and spirituality have been explored throughout history, and while it is within these metaphysical explorations that humanity has sought answers, the distractions of daily life and attachments to the physical world often inhibit the pursuit of spiritual enlightenment. In author Lucella Campbell's new novel 'LINK,' she addresses this human inhibition through her title character—a formless entity from a timeless place called Altura. With a deep desire to understand what it means to be human, and a higher calling to help humanity find its way back to its spiritual beginnings, Link exists in a realm of higher consciousness and shared collective knowledge.After many visits to Earth as a formless being, Campbell's protagonist chooses to become human so that he can experience, first hand, the human condition. Link befriends a 12-year-old boy and his grandmother in their Belize village, and adjusts to his new physical form, while also sharing his immense spiritual knowledge with the people of the village. As Link builds a human life for himself, establishes relationships, and experiences human emotions and feelings, he develops a deeper understanding of why humanity is alienated from its spiritual core.Based on her writings from 20 years ago, as well as her search for spiritual connection in her own life, Campbell decided to write and publish 'LINK' now, at a time when it seems that humanity is spiraling away from its "oneness.""I fully recognize the urgency of sharing this information;it is essential for shining light on the skewed path that humanity and our wondrous planet are on," explains Campbell. "We have made a choice to identify with our physical selves over connection to our spiritual core. 'LINK' joins with the other wake-up calls that aim to have us remember that we are more than just material beings, and we have to make a choice to create a more enlightened physical experience."'LINK' is published in ebook format by eBookIt.com and is now available at popular online retailers including Amazon.com, Barnesandnoble.com, and Apple's iBookstore.Review copies of 'LINK' are available to media contacts upon request. Lucella Campbell is available for interviews.Lucella Campbelllutra2014@gmail.com917-607-0493Lucella Campbell is a native of St Lucia, in the Caribbean, and also lived in Jamaica for many years. She is the mother of three and migrated to the US in 1988 to take up a position with an international organization in the development field. Her life experiences, personal and professional, provided rich material for the book.The life experience that Lucella cherishes the most is founding a Caribbean-wide youth leadership organization in 1993 called the Youth Advocacy Movement (YAM). Her pride in the organization and all those who have kept it alive is best captured in the gratitude of a young man in Belize who tearfully indicated that, "If it were not for the YAM, I would have been in jail like so many of my friends but here I am - the President of YAM, Belize."Since 2010, eBookIt.com (based in Sudbury, Massachusetts)has helped thousands of authors and publishers get their books converted to ebook format, and distributed to all the major ebook retailers, including Amazon.com, Barnesandnoble.com, Apple iBookstore, Kobo, Sony Readerstore, Ingram Digital, and Google eBookstore.