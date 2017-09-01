News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New Novel 'LINK' Seeks to Expand Understanding of Humanity's Shared Spiritual Core
Lucella Campbell's novel 'LINK' is an inspirational and timely story of humanity's need for spiritual connection.
After many visits to Earth as a formless being, Campbell's protagonist chooses to become human so that he can experience, first hand, the human condition. Link befriends a 12-year-old boy and his grandmother in their Belize village, and adjusts to his new physical form, while also sharing his immense spiritual knowledge with the people of the village. As Link builds a human life for himself, establishes relationships, and experiences human emotions and feelings, he develops a deeper understanding of why humanity is alienated from its spiritual core.
Based on her writings from 20 years ago, as well as her search for spiritual connection in her own life, Campbell decided to write and publish 'LINK' now, at a time when it seems that humanity is spiraling away from its "oneness."
"I fully recognize the urgency of sharing this information;
'LINK' is published in ebook format by eBookIt.com and is now available at popular online retailers including Amazon.com, Barnesandnoble.com, and Apple's iBookstore.
https://www.ebookit.com/
Review copies of 'LINK' are available to media contacts upon request. Lucella Campbell is available for interviews.
CONTACT
Lucella Campbell
lutra2014@gmail.com
917-607-0493
About the Author
Lucella Campbell is a native of St Lucia, in the Caribbean, and also lived in Jamaica for many years. She is the mother of three and migrated to the US in 1988 to take up a position with an international organization in the development field. Her life experiences, personal and professional, provided rich material for the book.
The life experience that Lucella cherishes the most is founding a Caribbean-wide youth leadership organization in 1993 called the Youth Advocacy Movement (YAM). Her pride in the organization and all those who have kept it alive is best captured in the gratitude of a young man in Belize who tearfully indicated that, "If it were not for the YAM, I would have been in jail like so many of my friends but here I am - the President of YAM, Belize."
About eBookIt.com
Since 2010, eBookIt.com (based in Sudbury, Massachusetts)
Contact
Lucella Campbell
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse