VMI LLC Unveils New Website For Unsecured Small Business Loans
WorkingCapitalBusinessLending.com outlines a program where business owners can get unsecured small business loans. Loans range from $10,000 up to $600,000. Bad credit accepted. No collateral required. 24 hour approval. Funding occurs in two days.
VMI LLC, a California company, provides working capital financing to small business owners. In many cases, they work with clients who have trouble getting approved for traditional business funding. VMI offers an alternative to a traditional bank loan.
According to their website, www.WorkingCapitalBusinessLending.com, no collateral is required. This is a huge plus because business owners don't have to tie up their assets in order to get a working capital loan.
These no collateral business loans range from $10,000 up to $600,000. Approvals are received in one day and funding occurs in two days.
There are no restrictions on how the loan proceeds are used. Many business owners use the working capital to pay off invoices, hire employees, acquire equipment, expand the business or invest in a business opportunity.
In order to qualify for an unsecured small business loan, the business must have been in operation for at least one year and bring in at least $15,000 per month in revenue. All credit scores and histories are accepted, even bad credit.
To find out more about unsecured small business loans, visit http://www.WorkingCapitalBusinessLending.com or call (310) 896-8084 Monday through Friday 9am to 5pm Pacific Time.
Skylar Marshall
***@workingcapitalbusinesslending.com
