Industry News





Owner Operator Truck Financing Program With No Credit Minimum Helps Operators Get On The Road Easily

FinanceHeavyEquipment.com offers a specialized Owner Operator Truck Financing Program. Under this program, there is no minimum credit, there is a low down payment and low weekly payments. Hourly approvals.
 
 
LOS ANGELES - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- As an owner operator, getting a truck financed can be difficult. In most cases, lenders require strong credit scores or large down payments. But just starting out in trucking and transportation, many operators aren't able to qualify.

FinanceHeavyEquipment.com offers a specialized program just for owner operators. Under this program, truck financing is easy.  There is no minimum credit. It includes a low down payment and low weekly payments. This special program makes it easy for operators in the trucking and transportation industry to get started or to add to their fleet.

Not only does FinanceHeavyEquipment.com provide the truck financing, but they also have the inventory of trucks from which to choose.  There is a large selection of trucks to meet any operator's needs. The inventory changes weekly.

This specialized owner operator truck financing program provides not only the truck but the financing to go with it. Usually, half the battle is finding affordable financing. But with this program, you get a truck that you want with financing you can afford. With no minimum credit requirement, getting approved is easy.


To find out more on owner operator truck financing, go to http://www.FinanceHeavyEquipment.com or call (310) 929-2300.

Skylar Marshall
***@financeheavyequipment.com
