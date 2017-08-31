 
September 2017
Paradise On Ice, LLC Announces the Launch of the Pflugerville location

 
 
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Paradise On Ice, LLC is excited to announce the launch of Paradise On Ice TO GO location at 1700 Grand Ave Pkwy Ste 150 in Pflugerville Texas. Paradise On Ice is an adult beverage bar offering a tropical escape with TO GO Daiquiris and Margaritas. They offer the best selections, service and quality of any adult beverage bar while also adding the secret signature ingredient to every adult beverage TO GO known as a twist of paradise. The official launch date for Paradise On Ice TO GO was September 1, 2016 and they just celebrated their 1 year anniversary.

Paradise On Ice, LLC believes Paradise On Ice TO GO will be known in the community as the best adult beverage experience you will ever have on the go. Providing you with endless flavor combinations and the ability to create your very own signature drinks.


Paradise On Ice TO GO is perfect for office happy hours functions or if you just want to enjoy margaritas and Daiquiris at home. The company believes in Delivering quality service TO GO every time. http://www.paradiseonicetogo.com/


The word on Paradise On Ice TO GO is spreading like wild fire. Its new, fresh, innovative and growing fast in popularity. Customers coming from Austin, Round Rock, Hutto, Kyle, Georgetown, San Marcos and all over Texas. Everyone seems to be coming for their own twist of paradise. So, when you visit them you might be asked that famously growing question "What's your Flavor"

