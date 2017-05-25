News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
James Hall IV Announces the Launch of A Millionaire Mentality 4 Life(c)
There is a Little Oprah Winfrey and Tony Robbins in Everyone
James Hall IV believesA Millionaire Mentality 4 Life(c) can reprogram your subconscious mind to make healthy, empowering, life enriching decisions to take the necessary actions in your daily life. A Millionaire Mentality 4 Life© is an effective way to change your deepest internal thoughts which govern your actions. You can automatically make choices and decisions that lead to your greatest health,
abundance and lifelong success. You can design a life that would lead to your ultimate growth and success. There is a little Oprah Winfrey and Tony Robbinsin everyone.
A Millionaire Mentality 4 Life© is a 35 min (mp3) download marketed and sold around the world for your instant satisfaction. This technological breakthrough was designed for your listening pleasure and should be used when your mind and body are at complete rest only. These specific technologies will train your ear daily to absorb the message with in it. Use ear buds or head phones to listen in the morning when you wake up and then again at night before bed. This is so the technology is fresh in your mind at the start of everyday and before bed. This is a very simple and effective method which can make dramatic and lasting changes in your mind. Using this two-three times a day can have a profound effect.
This success formula is commonly used among the affluent and abundantly wealthy on a global scale. There is a certain mentality that derives from the mind of a millionaire. It's something that they have truly mastered. Interviewing and studying some of the wealthiest people you could imagine for the past two decades yields this absolute truth. Being a millionaire is in fact a subconscious thought process at its infancy.http://jameshalliv.com/
A Millionaire Mentality 4 Life© captures this subconscious thought process in a formulated and technologically advanced subliminal delivery system for the subconscious mind. Millionaires are made every day and you could be next.
Contact
Public Relation/Robert J. Lemons Jr
Lemons.robert@
***@jameshalliv.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse