Glenn Towery The Keynote Speaker At The LBJ Ranch "REFLECTIONS OF THE 60's"

-- Glenn Towery, founder and chairman of the Veterans Suicide Prevention Channel and chairman of the Austin Veterans Art Festival committee, AVAFEST, will be the Keynote Speaker, at the LBJ Ranch on April 11, 2018.Luci Baines Johnson, President Lyndon Baines Johnson's youngest daughter will be the Keynote Speaker at the same event the next day on April 12, 2018. The event looks at the turbulent 60's and the Vietnam War and addresses the issues and related problems affecting all Americans during those turbulent times including racism.Glenn Towery, who was recently featured in a PBS documentary on the Vietnam War will speak to those in attendance about the racism he experienced while in combat with the United States Navy on board his ship, the USS Rupertus DD851 and conditions that led to the riots on the USS Kitty Hawk and USS Hassayampa while deployed for combat in Vietnam in the Gulf of Tonkin. He will speak on war and race related PTSD both of which he suffers with as a consequence of what happened to him, and show how he has learned to use that experience to help improve the lives of other veterans who have served regardless of their race.This event is sponsored by the LBJ Ranch. For further information call Jack at 702-497-8001 orRanger Brian Vickers at 830-330-1956. If you do not get an answer, please leave a voice mail. You may also send an email to: brian_vickers@nps.gov