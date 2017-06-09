 
Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1514131211109


James Hall IV Announces Independent Partnership Expansions Nationwide

A Millionaire Mentality 4 Life© is Predicted To Spreading Like Wildfire
 
 
AUSTIN, Texas - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- James Hall IV announced today that Independent partnership agreements for A Millionaire Mentality 4 Life© are being strategically formed nationwide. The focus will be to change how and what people think about wealth using A Millionaire Mentality 4 Life© as the vehicle. A subconscious Millionaire thought process in a formulated and technologically advanced subliminal delivery system for the subconscious mindthat will Introduce Subliminal Layered Technology, Sound Leveling Vibration Technology, 528Hz Frequency, and Neuro Linguistic Programming strategies to make the only one of its kind delivery system to the brain. This technology is designed to send a specific series of pre-arranged messages to the brain. This will put your mind into a deep theta wave and mildly hypnotic receptive state. The subliminal layered affirmations are recorded at a level that is perfect to bypass the critical conscious thinking mind and be picked up by the receptive and sensitive subconscious mind.

A Millionaire Mentality 4 Life© can reprogram your subconscious mind to make healthy, empowering, life enriching decisions to take the necessary actions in your daily life. A Millionaire Mentality 4 Life© is an effective way to change your deepest internal thoughts which govern your actions. You can automatically make choices and decisions that lead to your greatest health, abundance and lifelong success.

AMillionaire Mentality 4 Life© is a 35 min (Mp3 or M4a) download marketed and sold around the world for your instant satisfaction. This technological breakthrough was designed for your listening pleasure and should be used when your mind and body are at complete rest only. These specific technologies will train your ear daily to absorb the message with in it. Use ear buds or head phones to listen in the morning when you wake up and then again at night before bed. This is so the technology is fresh in your mind at the start of everyday and before bed. This is a very simple and effective method which can make dramatic and lasting changes in your mind. Using this two-three times a day can have a profound effect.

This success formula is commonly used among the affluent and abundantly wealthy on a global scale. There is a certain mentality that derives from the mind of a millionaire. It's something that they have truly mastered. Interviewing and studying some of the wealthiest people you could imagine for the past two decades yields this absolute truth. Being a millionaire is in fact a subconscious thought process at its infancy.http://jameshalliv.com/a-millionaire-mentality-4-life/

James Hall IV strongly predicts that A Millionaire Mentality 4 Life© will greatly enrich the lives of many.

Contact
Public Relation / Robert J. Lemons Jr
Robert.lemons2@g.austin.cc.edu
***@jameshalliv.com
