Midas Hospitality Hires, Promotes Hospitality Industry Leaders
Team members to oversee hotel management group's growing list of properties
In this position, both Cavallo and Heater will oversee approximately 12 to 15 hotels, creating and cultivating an environment that complements Midas Hospitality's vision. This includes a hands-on leadership approach with respect to top-line revenue, guest service, profitability, and associate satisfaction. They will guide each hotel's general manager in all aspects of hotel operations, as well as support their training and growth in order to achieve success. Cavallo and Heater will ensure brand compliance and set department goals in regard to achieving top rankings for service with all brands.
Cavallo has more than 27 years of hotel experience in multi-property management. Prior to joining Midas Hospitality, he held numerous positions including area vice president and regional general manager for companies located throughout the country. Heater, who has more than 25 years of hospitality experience, joined Midas Hospitality in 2013 as a Hotel General Manager in Greenville, S.C. The success of this hotel and his ability to develop his staff has resulted in his career advancement. Prior to Midas, he worked in numerous manager capacities at several South Carolina hotels.
"We are extremely fortunate to have both Jim and Michael in these leadership positions," said Rob Willard, President and Principal. "They both possess the background we need to oversee our new and existing properties."
Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality has developed, opened and currently manages numerous properties including 40 hotels in 14 states. The company serves global brands including Hilton, IHG, Marriott, and Starwood. Midas Hospitality's headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit http://www.midashospitality.com.
