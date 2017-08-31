News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Asset Campus Housing Adds More Than 1,000 Beds to Its Managed Student Housing Family
Legends Cape Girardeau will feature 591 beds and offer resort-style living to students attending Southeast Missouri State University. Located in Cape Girardeau (Missouri), the property will include one-, two- and four-bedroom units. Legends Canyon also is set to open in the fall of 2018 and is being built by Domus Development. The 459-bed community will cater to students attending West Texas A&M University. It will feature one-, two- and four-bedroom units and provide an upscale student housing option in Canyon, Texas.
* * *
About Asset Campus Housing
Asset Campus Housing is a third-party property management firm based in Houston, Texas. ACH manages more than 220 student housing properties across the nation, including more than 118,500 beds in over 40 states. With a growing portfolio that includes hundreds of properties across the globe, ACH provides services that include property management, asset management, development and investment services. Visit http://assetcampushousing.com to learn more.
Contact
Mark Evans
***@thresholdcarve.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse