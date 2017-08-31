 
Industry News





Asset Campus Housing Adds More Than 1,000 Beds to Its Managed Student Housing Family

 
 
Legends at Cape G web_rendering_cape_pool SMALL.
Legends at Cape G web_rendering_cape_pool SMALL.
HOUSTON - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Asset Campus Housing is expanding its portfolio of managed student housing properties with the addition of Legends Cape Girardeau and Legends Canyon—both of which are expected to open in the fall of 2018 and are being built by Dallas, Texas-based Domus Development.

Legends Cape Girardeau will feature 591 beds and offer resort-style living to students attending Southeast Missouri State University. Located in Cape Girardeau (Missouri), the property will include one-, two- and four-bedroom units. Legends Canyon also is set to open in the fall of 2018 and is being built by Domus Development. The 459-bed community will cater to students attending West Texas A&M University. It will feature one-, two- and four-bedroom units and provide an upscale student housing option in Canyon, Texas.

* * *

About Asset Campus Housing

Asset Campus Housing is a third-party property management firm based in Houston, Texas. ACH manages more than 220 student housing properties across the nation, including more than 118,500 beds in over 40 states. With a growing portfolio that includes hundreds of properties across the globe, ACH provides services that include property management, asset management, development and investment services. Visit http://assetcampushousing.com to learn more.

