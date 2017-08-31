News By Tag
Experience the Extended Collection of Guess Watches in India
The craze for Guess watches have reached to the summit among Indian people. So, the brand has taken the initiative to extend their collection of watches in India.
Guess watches falls under the category of fashion watch brand, so it produces timepieces that are more fashionable than luxurious. Indian watch users are also searching nowadays for these type of watches, so the idea to extend the watch collection in India seems to get success.
The time is changing and with that the taste of the wearers are also changing gradually. They are bending towards the stylish watches. The Guess brand produce timepieces that generally focuses on the elegance factor. Their watches are well-dressed and also colourful. They have the ability to attract the youths very easily.
Through their numerous watch collections for men and women, they cater the needs of the Indian watch users. The notable collections of the brand are Casual, Calibre, Elegant, Prism, Rush and much more. Watches of these collections are the most searched ones by the people.
The designing, finishing, materials are just awesome in the watches of the families. Two types of movements – quartz and automatic are used to make the watches accurate, though most of them have the battery included quartz movement.
Moving on to straps. The straps of Guess watches are made of substances like ceramic, gold plated, leather, plastic and others. Satin, plastic and silicon are also used to make the watches innovative, refreshing and flexible on the wrist of a wearer.
Coming to features. Guess watches are contained with features like chronograph, tachymeter, date display, tachymeter, day date and many more. Chronograph is one of the active functions that is seen present in most of the watches that are effective. Day date and date display functions are also present in today's watches. They show the current date and day of a month to the users that is very essential for a wearer to know.
Adding to features and straps, there is also one, that is design of these watches. The design of Guess watches is brilliant. With the help of skilled craftsmen, these watches become the finest one for the wearers. All the watches of Guess are available at The Prime that is present in cities like Kolkata, Mumbai and Jaipur.
About the Prime:
Serving the watch users for more than 25 years, The Prime has become the leading player in Indian watch selling market. It deals with brands like Omega, Rado, Tissot, TAG Heuer, Longines and other brands like Casio, Guess and much more. The Prime has its stores present in cities like Mumbai, Jaipur and Kolkata. In addition to it, their shops have attractive getups that is also a reason for the buyer's delight.
For More Info, Visit: https://www.theprimewatches.com/
Contact:
Prime Retail India Limited
Luxury Watch Helpline (9am to 9pm): + 91 9830315007 / +91 9038443344
Email: info@primewatchworld.com (mailto:info@
Website: https://www.primewatches.com/
Media Contact
Prime Retail India Limited
91 9038443344
info@primewatchworld.com
