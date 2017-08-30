News By Tag
Ebsford Environmental Appointed to Canal & River Trust Framework
Specialist environmental contractor Ebsford Environmental has been appointed by the Canal & River Trust to a national framework designed to support the maintenance and protection of 2,000 miles of waterways in England and Wales.
Ebsford will be providing specialist spot dredging across the Trust's waterways to keep them open for navigation as well as improving wildlife habitats. They will also be assisting the Trust with maintenance to improve the flow between it reservoirs and canals.
Nick Hartley, Managing Director, Ebsford Environmental Ltd, says: "The appointment of Ebsford onto a framework of this nature is testament to the reputation we are gaining for being able to provide an exceptional standard of work which balances the environment, waste management and ecological constraints whilst still offering a competitive solution. It's an honour to be able to provide long term services to such an historic and integral network and we look forward to commencing works in the very near future."
Ian Marmont, framework contract manager from the Canal & River Trust comments: "Ebsford Environmental submitted an impressive and innovative tender which will support the Trust to deliver a substantial programme of works going forward."
Known for their environmentally sensitive dredging solutions Ebsford will pay particular attention to providing a non-invasive, sustainable and affordable solutions using low impact machinery and techniques.
Ebsford Environmental specialises in the specification and implementation of leading edge, bespoke environmental and ecological remediation solutions both on land and in water. http://www.ebsford.co.uk
