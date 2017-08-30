News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Rointe Heating Unveil New and Improved Heater the New Kyros
Rointe efficient Heating launch their new product line with the new Kyros electric heater. It boasts easier control, more efficient use, and much much more.
Now the Rointe KYROS is better than ever.
The R&D team at Rointe have introduced new access menus to facilitate easier function selection, installed 4 different settings to allow users to program their heating in a way that is faster and simpler fashion than ever before. Plus, Rointe are proud to announce that they be introducing a brand new energy saving mode under the name of "User Mode".
A look in more detail.
Access Menus
For this coming season, Rointe will be introducing the new Access Menus in each and every KYROS product. These menus have been designed using icons that can be easily recognised, which significantly improves the access to all its advanced functions.
Built in Programs to make use simple
All Kyros products by Rointe are now much easier to program. All products include 4 different pre-programming functions specially designed for the 4 most common lifestyles in our country. Users can now program their installation according to their daily heating needs by simply choosing one of the four options from the menu.
kyros effeciency
The new KYROS line comes with a new feature that shows users the relation between consumption, temperature, active programs and working time, using a three colour scale (red, yellow, and green) to allow users know the statistics and efficiency rating of their devices.
Depending on the colour shown on screen, it could mean "excessive" (red), "for revision" (yellow), or "efficient" (green).
User Mode
The brand new User Mode allows users to create new User Comfort or User eco Mode with custom high and low temperature limits, which can also be protected by a password. This function is perfect for hotels, hostels, housing associations and even universities, given that it allows them to establish their own customised temperature ranges (lower range: 20 ºC upper range: 22ºC, for example) using the User Comfort mode, which in turn helps decrease energy waste that comes from product misuse.
Why Choose a Rointe Floor Heating System?
Even though heating systems are incredibly versatile and adaptable to everyday living, it's important that you consider the specific benefits of choosing Rointe floor heating over competitors. Aside from the fact that you'll experience superior build quality and an ample amount of personable features, Rointe is a brand you can trust for the following reasons:
Lowering Your Heating Costs
The main way that Rointe in-floor heating helps to lower your energy costs is by maximizing the efficiency of mixed heat dispatch with low air velocity and no air stratification. Homes can save up to 30% on heating costs when they choose radiant heat over other heating solutions. When you opt for heating solutions from competing brands they're designed to constantly push warm air out into your home any time there is a variation in dropped temperature.
What you'll find with Rointe heating solutions is there is a mix of radiation and convection. Essentially, the heat is created from your floor heating system and is then naturally circulated throughout your home to offer the perfect temperature. There's no need to worry about hot air being pumped out using all of your electricity when your home will stay at a desired temperature and continually heated through natural convection and radiation.
To find out more, please visit https://rointe.co.uk
Contact
John Paul
***@rointe.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse