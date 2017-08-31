News By Tag
Underfloor Heating - Add Value to your home
There's nothing worse than waking up on a cold winter's morning only to walk on icy hardwood or tiled floor. Imagine if you had the ability to experience the luxury of in-floor heating for a cost that you can agree on
Floor heating is something that many home owners believed belonged in mansions, but all it took was a single revolutionary company to make it something that every home owner could experience. Rointe floor heating systems are a phenomenal way to upgrade the overall comfort in your home with minimal effort.
There are 3 main models for the floor heating system:
Kenya (Easy Fit)
The Kenya range offers a low profile design (only 1.8 mm thick), which is perfect for low lying floors such as ceramics. It is the thinnest floor heating design currently on the market that offers bi-conductor heating using multi-wire technology. The self-adhesive mesh is perfect for repositioning the heating system without having to worry about loss of power.
Regardless of the shape of your room, the Kenya Easy Fit design is easily adaptable to any size room. Plus, the self-adhesive mesh gives you the ability to get a stronger attachment to uneven surfaces for thorough and safe warmth. Home owners can save up to 60% on installation costs (http://sustainabletechnologies.ca/
Constructed out of ECTFE Fluoropolymer, it's far stronger than PVC/FEP and the Kenya line is also constructed out of copper braiding, which is far more resistant than aluminum.
Dakar (PVC)
As another option for ceramic floors, the Dakar PVC is 3 mm thick. Built using rugged yet flexible mesh, the bi-conductor heating wire offers a 80 mm separation between the fiberglass mesh and the cables. You'll experience an easy and fast installation as each strip of heating comes preassembled with self-adhesive tape.
The insulation offers PVC exterior and a PTFE interior with case aluminum. You'll also receive 150 watts of power per square meter.
Ghana (WF)
If you own a home with parquet, laminate, or carpet flooring, you'll surely be interested in the radiant sheet design of the Ghana. This floor heating system is designed specifically for laminate, parquet, or carpet. It's extremely thin and grounded that will prevent your flooring from being raised after being installed. Plus, it can be installed right underneath your surface flooring material.
Regularly shaped rooms will love the Ghana because each sheet comes in .5 meter strips that can be spread parallel throughout the room without the need for links between each sheet. Insulated with ECTFE Fluropolymer and constructed using aluminum, you'll receive 140 watts of power per square meter.
Why Choose a Rointe Floor Heating System?
Even though heating systems are incredibly versatile and adaptable to everyday living, it's important that you consider the specific benefits of choosing Rointe floor heating over competitors. Aside from the fact that you'll experience superior build quality and an ample amount of personable features, Rointe is a brand you can trust for the following reasons:
Affordable Luxury Available to All
In the past, in-floor heating was something that you only found in mansions and luxurious resorts, but today every home has the ability to experience the sheer comfort and convenience of the low-profile and energy efficient heating solutions from Rointe.
Anti-Allergy Components
If you're someone who deals with allergies, you'll love the anti-allergy properties of Rointe in-floor heating, which is designed to prevent the circulation of dust and pollen. Approximately 150 million Europeans suffer from chronic allergy conditions. Since Rointe's floor heating does not push air through your home and instead relies on convection and radiation, there's no need to worry about floating allergy-inducing particles.
For example, forced air will push dirt, dust, dander, and other respiratory irritants throughout your home. The natural convection and radiation from your floor heating will keep allergens at bay, which is essential for people suffering from asthma and other respiratory illnesses. According to The Mayo Clinic (http://www.mayoclinic.org/
Ease of Installation
Everything about the Rointe floor heating systems helps to make them incredibly easy to install, whether you decide to hire a professional installer or not. With the flexible self-adhesive mesh you can easily attach the heating underneath your finishing materials for a seamless appearance. The self-adhesive mesh is also repositionable, meaning that your heating system will move with your flooring instead of forcing your floor to be raised or lowered after installation.
Adding Value to Your Home
No matter how you look at it, in-floor heating is undoubtedly going to improve the overall value of your home. Not only is it seen as one of the more lavish upgrades that you can have in your country house or your city flat, but it's also a way to help make your home more comfortable. Also, Rointe's in-floor heating systems are incredibly energy efficient which is a selling point in itself as people are looking to spend less on their monthly bills. Approximately 45% of the average home heating bill is made up of space heating.
Lowering Your Heating Costs
The main way that Rointe in-floor heating helps to lower your energy costs is by maximizing the efficiency of mixed heat dispatch with low air velocity and no air stratification. Homes can save up to 30% on heating costs when they choose radiant heat over other heating solutions. When you opt for heating solutions from competing brands they're designed to constantly push warm air out into your home any time there is a variation in dropped temperature.
