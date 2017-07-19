 
The Best Electric Radiator of 2017

This guide will bring you through the top 5 electric radiators of 2017 to help you choose the best design for your home.
 
 
LONDON, England - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Things to Look for in an Electric Radiator

There are several different features that you'll want to make sure your radiator is equipped with. For the homeowner that is interested in aesthetics, it's important to find a unit that looks sleek, modern and fits in with your design. You'll also want to make sure that the unit is easy to install and easy to control, preferably with a mobile app. Above all, ensure that the unit gives you the ability to monitor your usage and is energy efficient, as this can help you to save an insurmountable fortune with every use.

The Top 3 Electric Radiators

3. The Winterheat 425W Paintable ECO Low Energy Panel Heater

Ease of Use

If you're looking for a radiator that truly offers the most simplistic choices for operation, this is the unit for you. It does not offer a thermostat or a timer, but it's clean interface and easy to use on/off switch are great for individuals who aren't particularly technology-savvy.

Efficiency

The Winterheat comes in at number 3 on the list simply because it is known to be quite efficient in terms of energy consumption. On average, you will be spending approximately 6.3p per hour every time that you use the unit, which is essential for ensuring your energy bills are less.
Other Interesting Features

One of the most interesting features of the unit is that it is entirely paintable, meaning that you can camouflage your radiator with the colour of your walls.

2. The Haverland Designer RC Wave RC5W 800 Watt

Ease of Use

Using the Haverland Designer RC Wave RC5W 800 Watt unit is perfectly simple with the help of the included remote control.

Power and Size

The Haverland Designer RC Wave RC5W 800 Watt electric radiator is known for its ability to offer an ample amount of heating with minimal start up time because they include high thermal gel inertia to help get the unit started.

Other Interesting Features

There is a programmable timer that you can use 24/7

1. The Rointe KYROS and D Series

At number 1 on our list, the Rointe KYROS (https://rointe.co.uk/radiators/kyros-radiators/) and D Series (https://rointe.co.uk/radiators/d-series-radiators/) radiators are by far the most affordable, energy efficient, and sleek radiators that you can find on the market to date. They offer the same modern design with a variety of high-quality features ranging from tactile control panels to low energy consumption with 38% of nominal power consumption coefficients. Also, they are incredibly easy to install, whether you wish to do it yourself or hire a professional installation technician.

Ease of Use

Owners will be able to download the easy-to-use Rointe App (https://rointe.co.uk/control/rointe-connect-app/), which is a comprehensive application that you can access through your smartphone, tablet, or home computer and is a large part of making your radiator more efficient. Through the Rointe App, you will be able to track your daily consumption of energy, stop and start your radiator remotely, change temperature settings, and more. It essentially turns your mobile device into a remote control for the unit.

Power and Size

Every Rointe unit is injected with a high-grade aluminum that allows the unit to disperse the most amount of heat all through natural air convection. Depending on the model that you purchase (whether curved or straight), the air holes are designed to provide an even distribution of warm air throughout the room with the perfect level of humidity. Each unit is also designed to house a thermal fluid that is constantly running at approximately 50 ºC with a boiling point of 330 ºC, helping to make sure that the molecular structure of the radiator remains intact throughout the years.

Safety Features

Rointe radiators are perfect for children and pets, as the unit maintains a very low surface temperature to help avoid any accidents with people in your home. As an example, if you have the unit set for 21ºC, the surface temperature will only be at 40 ºC, eliminating the chance of burns. This is also a reason as to why Rointe radiators are great for public or private spaces.

Efficiency

By far the largest selling point of any Rointe unit is the fact that they are incredibly energy efficient due to the implementation of Fuzzy Logic, a technology that no other radiator can take advantage of. The Fuzzy Logic Energy Control is essential for maintaining the amount of energy needed to heat up a room at a reasonable amount. When you first install the Rointe unit, Fuzzy Logic will estimate the amount of energy needed at every second until it reaches your desired temperature. As time progresses, the smart technology will reduce the amount of required energy meanwhile ensuring that the temperature remains within +/- of .25 ºC for your chosen temperature. This gives you the ability to take advantage of 38% effective power consumption.

Other Interesting Features

If you opt for the D Series radiators, you will have easy control of the thermostat with the help of a tactile control panel, where you can change the temperature, program the unit, set a timer, look at the time of day, and more. It also helps to add a more modern appeal to an otherwise ordinary item that you would have in your home.

Overall, there are many different radiator units that you can choose from but Rointe has the features, style, and power that the others don't. Their efficiency, modern appeal, installation benefits, and ample amount of controls are just a few of their best selling features. If you're looking for the most power for an affordable price, these units are your best bet.

Contact
Marketing Team
***@rointe.co.uk
End
Source:Rointe Heating
Email:***@rointe.co.uk
Tags:Best Electric Heater, Efficient Electric Heater, Best Heater 2017
Industry:Home
Location:London - Bedfordshire - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
