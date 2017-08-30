News By Tag
Award Winning Branding and Small Business Expert Shakira Brown Helps Businesses Increase Profits
Nationally recognized small business expert launches new website to assist conference meeting planners
"An unprofessional brand image can be a negative mark on your reputation that is difficult to remove. That is why your brand, public image and marketing strategy must accurately reflect the type of business you aim to be running," said Brown. "I bring the information necessary for strategic business positioning to audiences everywhere so small business owners are better equipped to achieve success."
A 13-time award-winning public relations, corporate communications and branding professional, Brown uses her more than 20 years of experience leading external and internal communications strategies for various small businesses, corporations and professional services forms to captivate and educate audiences. As the host of the Moment Masters Show, a small business focused podcast, Brown shares regular advice and interviews other industry leaders to provide listeners with the knowledge they need to "master every moment."
Book Shakira Brown as a keynote or session speaker for your next business or entrepreneurial conference to help attendees get to the heart of why customers and clients buy goods and services. Sample presentation topics include:
· Clarify Your Business Message to Increase Profits
· Marketing Plan Fundamentals for Start-Ups
· Defining Your Competitive Edge: Building Your Brand Equity Via Social Media Platforms
· Master the Moment - Networking to Win New Business
· From Side Hustle to Full-Time - Leave Your Job Change Your Life
· Do It Yourself - Public Relations for Marketing Success
· Market Your Business on a Lean Budget
· Website Police: Live Site Reviews with Actionable Advice
Brown comes from a successful background in television production with more than five years of experience working with major networks and as a contributing writer for media outlets such as Black Enterprise. Brown has also been featured as a business and branding expert in PRWeek, BrandWeek, Black Enterprise, Woman's World, Crain's Chicago Business, MidJersey Business Magazine and more. Given her extensive experience, Brown can customize presentations or workshops to suit the needs of your business or event attendees.
As a top small business and entrepreneurial keynote speaker, Brown brings her experience, tenacity, authenticity and seasoned business prowess along with a real desire to teach audiences how to lead successful businesses. In her tailored workshops and keynote presentations, attendees will hear actionable advice, groundbreaking new ideas and unbelievable case studies on how Brown has helped entrepreneurs solve their existential business crisis – who they are and how they want to be perceived.
Book Shakira Brown for your next conference today (https://www.shakirabrown.com/
About Shakira M. Brown
Shakira M. Brown is an award-winning PR and marketing expert with more than 20 years of experience leading communications strategies for various small and high growth corporations, public companies, celebrities, personalities and professional services firms. As a speaker, Shakira has addressed audiences of her peers in public relations around the country. Shakira is available for speaking engagements covering branding and marketing topics for small businesses.
Shakira is the CEO and Managing Principal of SMB Strategic Media, a boutique communications firm specializing in providing affordable public relations and marketing services for small and middle market businesses. The firm also provides branding, content development, media relations, online reputation management, website strategy and content development, social media management/strategy and video production services.
Contact
Charlotte Jolicoeur
***@pradviser.net
