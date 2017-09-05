News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Cousin Silas Releases Lost Reocrding on CerebralAudio
The fifth release from Cousin Silas on CerebralAudio, Cold Star, marks the return of a lost work to the Netlabel world.
Cold Star was originally released in 2015, and lost in early 2017 when the issuing label disappeared from the internet. Cold Star was not alone, eleven other works from Cousin Silas's catalog were lost as well.All of these works have been placed with new labels, including CerebralAudio.
In searching to re-release these lost works, Cousin Silas sought to disperse them across numerous labels to diversify the distribution of his work. With a catalog of over 150 releases to his credit Cousin Silas has always felt it important to his works to multiple outlets, including CerebralAudio. Cold Star is the first lost work to have been given a new home on the CerebralAudio.
Cold Star
Many Cousin Silas works are built on the concepts found in science fiction and science. It is one of the most fertile grounds for exploration in an artistic context that is available.
Cold Star is a long-form recording that creates the ambience of a long journey to another planet. This journey conlcudes with the view of a brown dwarf star, known as a "cold star". Cold stars have long been the subject of science fiction, having been referenced in many novels and TV series. In science cold stars are commonly known as brown dwarfs, (or "failed stars") which are unable to create their own energy.
Cousin Silas
David Hughes (Cousin Silas), born 7 May 1959, is an English musician and electronic music producer most notable for his ambient and drone music. He began writing and recording soundscapes in 2000, He has released over 150 albums, appeared on more than 60 compilations, and has been credited on releases for production, writing, arrangements, and technical contributions.
Stream and Download Cold Star
Streaming and downloads of Cousin Silas's Cold Star are available through the following locations:
CerebralAudio:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/
About CerebralAudio
CerebralAudio is a virtual label founded in 2015 as an imprint of The CerebralRift website, with the goal of bringing unique recordings from lesser known musicians and artists to a wider audience. Since it's inception, CerebralAudio has release over 25 recordings (and will have released over 35 works before the conclusion of 2017), including two special event compilations:
For more information on CerebralAudio releases, submissions, interviews, or other inquiries contact us via:
CerebralRift Contact Page: http://www.cerebralrift.org/
Twitter: @CerebralAudio
Facebook CerebralAudio Page: https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
George De Bruin
***@cerebralrift.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 05, 2017