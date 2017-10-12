 
News By Tag
* Classical
* Ambient
* Electronic
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Waukesha
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312

Daniel Robert Lahey's No Cure For Music Released on CerebralAudio

No Cure For Music is not music for everyone, but it is music for anyone looking for sonic therapy.
 
 
No Cure For Music - Daniel Robert Lahey
No Cure For Music - Daniel Robert Lahey
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Classical
Ambient
Electronic

Industry:
Music

Location:
Waukesha - Wisconsin - US

Subject:
Products

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Oct. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Daniel Robert Lahey wields the tools of a trained classical musician in pursuit of ambient music with direct and fresh (but never simple) melodic charms. Each of his pieces bears a symphonic influence, but each piece aims to provide the listener a listening experience of intriguing sound-on-sound. Rather than the sunny sleepwalk of new-age-style waves of saccharine melody, Lahey weaves complex themes throughout each composition.

This is not music for everyone—but it is music for anyone. In "No Cure", Daniel Robert Lahey takes the listener in for a digital scan, and the diagnosis is positive for sound. This is sound to take the indolence of an idle hour and turn it into the therapy of intriguing sonic exploration.

Daniel has been involved in making music since he was first able to reach the keys on a piano.  He started playing guitar at the age of 10, but only got serious about it wcj when he thought it was a good way to pick up girls at the age of 15. In all he studied classical guitar for 12 years.

After the guitar, Daniel became interested in Synthesizers.  He's been playing keyboards for over 50 years.  His natural love of classical music has lead him to combine his passion for Synthesizers with writing his own works. He has written over 500 pieces of classical music.

Stream and Download No Cure For Music

Streaming and downloads of Daniel Robert Lahey's No Cure For Muse are available through the following locations:

CerebralAudio:  http://www.cerebralrift.org/downloads/no-cure-for-music/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gJi9CbjkMJE&list=PLQw...




About CerebralAudio

CerebralAudio is a virtual label founded in 2015 as an imprint of The CerebralRift website, with the goal of bringing unique recordings from lesser known musicians and artists to a wider audience.  Since it's inception, CerebralAudio has release over 25 recordings (and will have released over 35 works before the conclusion of 2017), including two special event compilations: Into The Rift Volume's One and Two.

For more information on CerebralAudio releases, submissions, interviews, or other inquiries contact us via:

CerebralRift Contact Page: http://www.cerebralrift.org/contact-me/
Twitter: @CerebralAudio
Facebook CerebralAudio Page: https://www.facebook.com/CerebralAudio/

Contact
GEorge J. De Bruin
***@cerebralrift.org
End
Source:
Email:***@cerebralrift.org Email Verified
Tags:Classical, Ambient, Electronic
Industry:Music
Location:Waukesha - Wisconsin - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CerebralAudio PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share