Daniel Robert Lahey's No Cure For Music Released on CerebralAudio
No Cure For Music is not music for everyone, but it is music for anyone looking for sonic therapy.
This is not music for everyone—but it is music for anyone. In "No Cure", Daniel Robert Lahey takes the listener in for a digital scan, and the diagnosis is positive for sound. This is sound to take the indolence of an idle hour and turn it into the therapy of intriguing sonic exploration.
Daniel has been involved in making music since he was first able to reach the keys on a piano. He started playing guitar at the age of 10, but only got serious about it wcj when he thought it was a good way to pick up girls at the age of 15. In all he studied classical guitar for 12 years.
After the guitar, Daniel became interested in Synthesizers. He's been playing keyboards for over 50 years. His natural love of classical music has lead him to combine his passion for Synthesizers with writing his own works. He has written over 500 pieces of classical music.
Streaming and downloads of Daniel Robert Lahey's No Cure For Muse are available through the following locations:
About CerebralAudio
CerebralAudio is a virtual label founded in 2015 as an imprint of The CerebralRift website, with the goal of bringing unique recordings from lesser known musicians and artists to a wider audience. Since it's inception, CerebralAudio has release over 25 recordings (and will have released over 35 works before the conclusion of 2017), including two special event compilations:
