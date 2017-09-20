News By Tag
Grid Resistor's Machine Music Arrives On CerebralAudio
Thomas Jackson Park uses recordings of static and noise from old shortwave radios made with contact microphones to find new music.
Grid Resistor is Thomas Jackson Park's first post-Mystified project. The Grid resister series is limited to twenty four releases, one for each letter of the Greek alphabet. (With a couple of side-project collaborations.)
Thomas Park (formerly Mystified, AutoCad, Mister Vapor) has been involved with music all his life. He was trained in classical and jazz music as a teenager, playing trombone and piano. In the 1980's he became interested wcj in electronic music, and started the band AutoCad. After a collaboration with Robin Storey, he evolved into the ambient / drone work of Mystified. Early in 2017 Thomas decided to retire his Mystified persona in order to pursue other projects outside the ambient and drone areas. Currently he has been working on releasing his massive back-catalog of tape recordings and archival copies of selected works through his Treetrunk Label.
Stream and Download Grid Resistor's Mu
Streaming and downloads of Grid Resistor's Mu are available through the following locations:
CerebralAudio:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/
About CerebralAudio
CerebralAudio is a virtual label founded in 2015 as an imprint of The CerebralRift website, with the goal of bringing unique recordings from lesser known musicians and artists to a wider audience. Since it's inception, CerebralAudio has release over 25 recordings (and will have released over 35 works before the conclusion of 2017), including two special event compilations:
For more information on CerebralAudio releases, submissions, interviews, or other inquiries contact us via:
CerebralRift Contact Page: http://www.cerebralrift.org/
Twitter: @CerebralAudio
Facebook CerebralAudio Page: https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
George De Bruin
CerebralAudio
***@cerebralrift.org
