September 2017
CloudDrive First Cloud Storage Provider to Offer Lifetime Plan

 
 
Canary Wharf - London, Greater - England

CANARY WHARF, England - Sept. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- https://ukclouddrive.net is a personal cloud storage space where files and folders can be stored. It has a user-friendly interface that clearly shows where everything is located and what it does. The software is available for almost any devices and platforms – iOS and Android devices, Mac, Windows, and Linux. By installing CloudDrive on the computer (through its desktop application CloudDrive), the app creates a secure virtual drive which expands local storage space. Every change made in a CloudDrive account can be seen immediately on all other devices - computer, phone or tablet. All devices are instantly synchronized and have direct file access to any update. And if that's not enough, CloudDrive offers a new, industry-first LIFETIME PLAN so everyone will have unlimited, secure storage space forever.

The introduction of the Lifetime plan is something that no other company in the cloud storage market has done before. It gives users the chance to invest in a secure storage solution and eliminate the risk of losing their files to external drives, which have an average lifespan of around 5 years.

External hard-drives are in imperfect solution as they cost hundreds of dollars and have a 20% chance of breaking down in the first year, not to mention the risk of being stolen. The cost of recovering information on an external hard drive is extremely high, and can often exceed $1,000.

Over a long period, the cost of other cloud storage services is exorbitant and prohibitive.

With CloudDrive, there are no monthly or yearly payments. For one payment users get storage for a lifetime.

CloudDrive was launched just over 2 years ago and has grown into a community of more than 1 million users from around the world. Today, the service is among the top players in the global cloud storage market. CloudDrive has over 1 billion uploaded files and over four PetaBytes of maintained information.

Visit us at https://ukclouddrive.net

