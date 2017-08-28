News By Tag
CloudDrive First Cloud Storage Provider to Offer Lifetime Plan
The introduction of the Lifetime plan is something that no other company in the cloud storage market has done before. It gives users the chance to invest in a secure storage solution and eliminate the risk of losing their files to external drives, which have an average lifespan of around 5 years.
External hard-drives are in imperfect solution as they cost hundreds of dollars and have a 20% chance of breaking down in the first year, not to mention the risk of being stolen. The cost of recovering information on an external hard drive is extremely high, and can often exceed $1,000.
Over a long period, the cost of other cloud storage services is exorbitant and prohibitive.
With CloudDrive, there are no monthly or yearly payments. For one payment users get storage for a lifetime.
CloudDrive was launched just over 2 years ago and has grown into a community of more than 1 million users from around the world. Today, the service is among the top players in the global cloud storage market. CloudDrive has over 1 billion uploaded files and over four PetaBytes of maintained information.
Visit us at https://ukclouddrive.net
