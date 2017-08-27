News By Tag
MollieSoft Announces the Release of PodSilo 1.3.1.0, an automatic podcast downloader for Windows
MollieSoft is pleased to announce the release of PodSilo 1.3.1.0, the premier Podcast Downloader for the Windows operating system, available for download on August 28, 2017. PodSilo now allows you to search episodes using and/or/not expressions.
PodSilo features include:
⦁ Download episodes manually or on a time schedule.
⦁ Creates readable file names for episodes based on the episode title.
⦁ Search for episodes based on text, size or status; use MollieSoft Episode Query Language for complex and/or/not searches.
⦁ Manages disk space used by the downloaded episodes.
⦁ Episode cleanup rules determine which episodes are kept during catch-up, and how much disk space is available for each feed (or for all feeds).
⦁ The Feed Journal shows a detailed list of all feeds polled and episodes downloaded, and the progress of each poll and download.
PodSIlo is available as a 60-day free trial at www.molliesoft.com/
From softpedia.com:
See http://www.molliesoft.com/
MollieSoft makes useful software for Windows PCs.
Other programs by MollieSoft:
WinSleep by MollieSoft is a Windows utility that allows you to sleep or hibernate your computer based on CPU/Disk/Network usage limits as well as a time schedule. Its unique feature is a timeline graph that shows you when your computer has been awake, asleep, or hibernating over the last several days (or weeks).
Contact
Marvin Hymowech
MollieSoft
***@molliesoft.com
