 
News By Tag
* Podcast
* Rss Audio Feed
* Windows podcasts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Puyallup
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
21
August 2017
3130292827


MollieSoft Announces the Release of PodSilo 1.3.1.0, an automatic podcast downloader for Windows

MollieSoft is pleased to announce the release of PodSilo 1.3.1.0, the premier Podcast Downloader for the Windows operating system, available for download on August 28, 2017. PodSilo now allows you to search episodes using and/or/not expressions.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Podcast
Rss Audio Feed
Windows podcasts

Industry:
Software

Location:
Puyallup - Washington - US

Subject:
Products

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Sept. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- PodSilo by MollieSoft is a Windows application program that allows you to use RSS (Really SImply Syndication) podcast feeds to automatically schedule the download of new podcast episodes.

PodSilo features include:
⦁    Download episodes manually or on a time schedule.
⦁    Creates readable file names for episodes based on the episode title.
⦁    Search for episodes based on text, size or status; use MollieSoft Episode Query Language for complex and/or/not searches.
⦁    Manages disk space used by the downloaded episodes.
⦁    Episode cleanup rules determine which episodes are kept during catch-up, and how much disk space is available for each feed (or for all feeds).
⦁    The Feed Journal shows a detailed list of all feeds polled and episodes downloaded, and the progress of each poll and download.

PodSIlo is available as a 60-day free trial at www.molliesoft.com/podsilo.  A permanent license costs only $9.95 US.

From softpedia.com: "PodSilo is a tiny tool designed to help you automatically download and manage podcast RSS feeds so that you never miss out of the latest content from websites and blogs...A reliable podcatcher for downloading and managing feeds...if you are an avid listener of a certain podcast, you will be happy to learn that you can also schedule downloads, so the app grabs them as soon as they are released. In case you are worried about the storage on your PC, then you should bear in mind that you can configure the app to delete content after a given interval."

See http://www.molliesoft.com/podsilo for a complete description.

MollieSoft makes useful software for Windows PCs.

Other programs by MollieSoft:
WinSleep by MollieSoft is a Windows utility that allows you to sleep or hibernate your computer based on CPU/Disk/Network usage limits as well as a time schedule.  Its unique feature is a timeline graph that shows you when your computer has been awake, asleep, or hibernating over the last several days (or weeks).

Contact
Marvin Hymowech
MollieSoft
***@molliesoft.com
End
Source:
Email:***@molliesoft.com Email Verified
Tags:Podcast, Rss Audio Feed, Windows podcasts
Industry:Software
Location:Puyallup - Washington - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MollieSoft PRs
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share