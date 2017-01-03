News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
MollieSoft Announces the Release of WinSleep Monitor 1.2.2.0
MollieSoft is pleased to announce the release of our new product, WinSleep Monitor (for the Windows operating system), used to view WinSleep remotely. It will be available for download on Jan. 9, 2017.
The connection is encrypted and secure: WinSleep authorizes the attempted connection by monitor IP address, monitor computer name, or by password. WinSleep can accept requests from any number of Monitors, and a Monitor can connect to any number of WinSleeps.
WinSleep version 1.4.1.0 or greater is required to connect to WinSleep Monitor.
And best of all...WinSleep Monitor is FREE!
From softpedia.com:
"WinSleep Monitor can work together with WinSleep, allowing users to set up remote connections to all their network PCs and keep an eye on the WinSleep statistics from afar. In other words, it is a remote viewer for WinSleep that receives data from computers using WinSleep, allowing the user to check the PC's sleep and awake sessions, and all the other pieces of information WinSleep gathers..."
"The timeline graph you see in the main window of WinSleep is also available in WinSleep Monitor. As such, users can keep a close eye on the computer usage. Moreover, WinSleep Monitor enables them to explore the sleep journal (which shows the time the PC entered sleep mode and the reason it woke up) and check the sleep schedules."
"WinSleep Monitor requests data from each client at a specific time interval, updating the timeline graphs accordingly, so users always get up-to-date information as long as the remote connection stays active."
Marvin Hymowech, Chief Technology Officer at MollieSoft, said: "We are excited about the 2017 release of our new remote viewer, WinSleep Monitor - it is extremely cool and adds lots of value for WinSleep users! Definitely a WOW factor to be able to see what WinSleep is doing from another computer!"
See more at http://www.molliesoft.com/
Other programs by MollieSoft:
WinSleep by MollieSoft is a Windows utility that allows you to sleep or hibernate your computer based on CPU/Disk/Network usage limits as well as a time schedule. Its unique feature is a timeline graph that shows you when your computer has been awake, asleep, or hibernating over the last several days (or weeks).
WinSleep saves you money by saving electricity, possibly hundreds of dollars per year! It prolongs the life of your desktop computer by ensuring your disk drive is not spinning, motherboard is not gathering dust bunnies, and your fan is not running (accumulating dust inside the computer casing).
WinSleep is available as a 30-day trial at www.molliesoft.com/
From softpedia.com:
MollieSoft makes useful software for Windows PCs. WinSleep is the unique Windows utility with a timeline graph showing when your computer has been awake or asleep.
See more at http://www.molliesoft.com/
Media Contact
Marvin Hymowech
support@molliesoft.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse