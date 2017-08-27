Labor Day, STEM & "Diversity" ?

Kenton Clarke, Founder and CEO of OMNIKAL

-- Today marks the beginning of the National Labor Day celebration of the American worker. My hope is that it causes us all to pause and reflect on the state of the current workforce, jobs, innovation, our children and ourselves as we prepare for the future.As I reflect on how the true meaning of inclusion has played a critical role thus far in STEM, I feel we still have far to go.The ability and availability or existence of team members bringing a different perspective to solving a problem has been proven that inclusion matters more than the individual ability in the fields of science, math and engineering and ultimately in driving innovation in business and solving world problems.It's clear, as data shows in studies conducted by the National Science Foundation, the entire scientific enterprise lacks inclusion of underserved individuals namely the inclusion and ultimate participation of women and other underrepresented groups.I applaud such leading tech companies as Google, Apple and Microsoft. Numerous not-for-profit and educational groups like, Girls Who Code, Black Girls Code and the network of Historically Black Colleges/Universities who are all committed and working tirelessly to build a new pipeline of talent to fill this void. Of equal importance are social entrepreneurs like Leila Janah of Samasource who "Creates Work" by teaching low tech skills in undeveloped countries.This is only one reason why I'm very proud of our executive team at OMNIKAL who have created the Social/Business platform OMNIKAL which drives wealth creation for the Inclusive Majority.So I ask you…What do you think can be done today in our education curriculums, in access to science and math based programs? What can we do to ensure our future generations of underserved individuals in these fields have a chance to work, create security, raise families and develop innovative solutions for American business?KentonAbout OMNIKALOMNIKAL is the Nation's largest inclusive business organization, built to empower all entrepreneurs, and small to medium sized businesses through "a powerful social B2B platform" that fuels real growth & success.