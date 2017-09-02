News By Tag
Patrick McFadden, Indispensable Marketing Reveals The Secret to Fix Your Failing Marketing Strategy
5 Must Know Marketing Strategy Tips for Small Business Owners
Limiting the framework to five key steps, Patrick places a strong emphasis on small business owners to stop playing around with the "idea of the week" and go create and execute! No need to overcomplicate this stuff.
"Fix The Well, Not The Sink: Most business owners want to fix the tactical issue in their marketing when it's a strategy issue that is causing the problems," Patrick said.
Patrick's first step to fixing your failing marketing strategy is to decide who matters. He says to focus on and interview your ideal clients. The second step in fixing your failing marketing strategy is to speak to problems, before solutions. Here he tells small business owners to focus on retargeting your marketing message. Step number three is about changing the context of how ideal clients view you, your organization and your solution when they find you as opposed the other way around. Step number four is the highest priority at this point in your marketing strategy: conversion. Patrick says you must work on the conversion of leads. The final step in fixing your failing marketing strategy is to develop strategic patience. Patrick says, "one of the dirty little secrets of marketing is that more great marketing has fallen short due to impatience on the part of the marketer than for any other reason."
To read Patrick's "5 Steps to Fix Your Failing Marketing Strategy", article visit: http://indispensablemarketing.com/
About Indispensable Marketing and Patrick McFadden
In 2012 Patrick McFadden noticed the most frustrating part of marketing for any small business is that there was no logical way to buy marketing services from people pitching the tactic of the week (social media, SEO, content, web design, etc.).
Often small business owners would buy from the sales rep or account manager who could best promise to grow their business.
Indispensable Marketing is organized to best serve small businesses as an outsourced strategic marketing firm. We develop the strategy, build the marketing action plan and then orchestrate the implementation of that plan. All while making the phone ring for small businesses.
