United Premier Soccer League Announces Azteca FC as Northwest Conference Expansion Team

Sacramento (Calif.)-Based Pro Development Team Joins UPSL for 2017 Fall Season
 
 
Azteca_FC
Azteca_FC
 
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) is excited to announce Azteca Futbol Club as a new member starting with the 2017 Fall Season.

Based in Sacramento (Calif.), Azteca FC will begin play in the UPSL Northwest Conference.

United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "We're very excited to add Azteca FC to the UPSL Northwest Conference. Azteca FC is a quality organization from top to bottom that has built a resume of success with a solid ownership and a diverse player roster. Adding Azteca FC gets us to 10 teams in the Northwest, which is an increase from where we were during the Spring Season. We look forward to working with owner Rose Shoen, who has worked hard to build up the club to where it is today. We wish Azteca FC the best of success both on and off the field in 2017."

Azteca FC is owned and operated by Rose Shoen, a local translator, and business and marketing consultant. Shoen, 25, played two seasons of collegiate soccer in the Midwest before returning home to Reno, Nev., to start Soccer Academy LLC, a youth and adult academy. She earned a Spanish Language & Literature degree from UC Davis and played four seasons in the Women's Premier Soccer League (WPSL) before moving to Sacramento and starting Azteca FC .

Azteca FC Owner and Head Coach Rose Shoen said, "We're grateful for the opportunity to be in the UPSL, and we're excited to see how we develop as a team. I'd say our level of dedication is very high – we've been commuting 3 hours for 22 'away' games the last three seasons – so now we are preparing for the UPSL 2017 Fall Season with hard training sessions."

Started in 2013 with a flyer advertising a tryout, Azteca FC has become one the top teams in the San Francisco Soccer Football League, a USASA Elite Amateur League, scoring the most goals with the highest goal-differential in the league this season.

"We basically started from nothing," Shoen said. "We actually have some of the players that have been with us all five years, since 2013, and we've been going non-stop since then."

Shoen owns a USSF National 'D' Coaching License and is currently pursuing a National 'C' License.

The team is exploring venue options in compliance with the UPSL's Minimum Standards. The club will soon announce its upcoming game schedule.

About Azteca FC

Azteca Futbol Club is an American soccer club currently based in Sacramento, Calif., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Azteca FC will begin play in the UPSL's Northwest Conference.

Founded in 2013, Azteca FC can participate in the qualifying rounds for the f Hunt U.S. Open Cup through its affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

Contact:
Rose Shoen
Direct: 775-857-7311
Email: aztecafc15@gmail.com
Website: www.AztecaFC.com/
Twitter: @AztecaFC15

United Premier Soccer League

The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 80 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.

UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer).

Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691

Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 951-675-3963
Source:United Premier Soccer League
