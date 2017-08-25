 
Industry News





Sunshine Ace Hardware to host Weber Mobile Grill Academy Sept. 9-10

Free event offers grilling demonstration, family-friendly activities and grilling classes
 
 
Listed Under

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Sunshine Ace Hardware, the neighborhood outdoor living headquarters, invites the public to a day of grilling and tastings at its Weber Mobile Grill Academy event on Saturday, Sept. 9 from noon to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sunshine Ace Hardware store located at 9100 Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs.

The free, family-friendly event will feature the 53-foot expandable Weber Mobile Grill Academy truck and grilling demonstrations led by professional chefs from Weber-Stephen Products LLC, the leading manufacturer of charcoal, gas and electric grills and grilling accessories. Guests can also enjoy tasty samplings and refreshments, special retail offers, giveaways and grilling classes that focuses on grilling tips using the new Weber Summit Charcoal Grill.

"Sunshine Ace Hardware has the most helpful associates and the best brands like Weber," said Scott Hamblen, chief merchandising officer of Sunshine Ace Hardware. "Everyone loves to make something awesome on their Weber grill. The Weber Grilling Academy allows Sunshine Ace to show off Weber's grills and for our customers to learn how to make amazing meals."

Family owned and operated since 1958, Sunshine Ace Hardware serves Southwest Florida with eight locations in Collier, Lee, Charlotte and Pinellas counties staffed by a long-term, friendly and knowledgeable team. Focused on customer service, Sunshine Ace employees are best known for building relationships and going above and beyond to help solve a home repair or maintenance issue or to simply guide customers to the right tool for the job. For in-home support, Sunshine Ace provides a range of professional services such as rod-tip repair, screen, glass and equipment repairs. Free delivery and assembly is also provided on items such as grills, power tools, mulch, soil and more. Sunshine Ace offers a wide variety of products including plumbing, hardware and electrical supplies, houseware, fishing gear, power equipment, paint, painting supplies and more. Sunshine Ace proudly carries quality brands including Benjamin Moore paints, Scotts lawn and garden products, Craftsman tools, STIHL power tools, Weber and Big Green Egg grills, as well as Penn and Shimano fishing gear. In addition to serving residential clients, Sunshine Ace services commercial accounts, with flexible options to support contractors in managing and growing their business. For locations and hours, visit www.SunshineAce.com.

Contact
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
239-267-2638, mediarelations@prioritymarketing.com
***@prioritymarketing.com
End
Source:Sunshine Ace Hardware
Email:***@prioritymarketing.com Email Verified
Disclaimer
Priority Marketing PRs
