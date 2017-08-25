 
Industry News





Sylver Rain Consulting receives SBA 8(a) certification

 
WASHINGTON - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Sylver Rain Consulting an EDWOSB/WOSB IT solutions provider announced today that it has been certified as a Participant in the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) 8(a) Business Development Program. The 8(a) Business Development Program is a business assistance program for small disadvantaged businesses. This nine year program provides Sylver Rain with greater access to the resources necessary to ensure the growth and development of the company.

"The 8a program will provide Sylver Rain an excellent opportunity to gain a foothold in federal government contracting, we are now able to pursue federal government contracts through opportunities set aside for 8(a) companies. We are excited to capitalize on this certification as we feel it will have a dramatic impact on our organization." said LaToya S. White, President and CEO.

Approval to enter the 8(a) business development program is granted only after completing a rigorous review process to ensure applicants meet the standards for entering this sought-after program. The SBA also provides training and support as part of this business develop program to help companies establish a solid foundation in government contracting.

About Sylver Rain Consulting

Sylver Rain Consulting is a woman owned IT solutions provider founded by leaders experienced in all facets of IT project support services and the software development lifecycle. Sylver Rain Consulting's focus is to deliver exceptional value to our clients by connecting quality consultants to organizations within the public, private and non-profit sectors through our consulting, training and staff augmentation services.

http://www.sylverrain.com

Media Contact
Chanelle White
202-742-8788
***@sylverrainconsulting.com
