Sylver Rain Consulting Awarded GSA IT Schedule 70 Contract

-- Sylver Rain Consulting a certified EDWOSB/WOSB IT solutions provider announced today that it was awarded an IT schedule 70 contract with the United States General Services Administration (GSA). This long-term multi-award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) vehicle IT contract adds Sylver Rain to a pre-approved list of technology companies for federal IT software related purchases, thereby simplifying the Agency procurement process and offering easier access to our broad range of consulting services. IT Schedule 70 is the largest and most widely used acquisition vehicle by federal government agencies."This award expands our ability to work with federal, state and local agencies throughout the US and is a major stepping stone in our strategy to compete as a prime contractor. I couldn't be more proud of the work done by our team to achieve this milestone," said LaToya S. White, President and CEO.Sylver Rain has been approved to compete as a prime contractor for awards under the following IT schedule 70 Special Item Number (SIN):SIN 132-51 - Information Technology Professional ServicesOur core capabilities offered through the GSA schedule include: Software Development, Business & Data Analysis, Project & Program Management, Agile Scrum Coaching and Agile Product Ownership.Sylver Rain's full list of offerings can be located on the GSA Advantage web site at: www.gsaadvantage.gov (GS-35F-617GA)or learn more by contacting Sylver Rain Consulting directly at 202-742-8788.Sylver Rain Consulting is a woman owned IT solutions provider founded by leaders experienced in all facets of IT project support services and the software development lifecycle. Sylver Rain Consulting's focus is to deliver exceptional value to our clients by connecting quality consultants to organizations within the public, private and non-profit sectors through our consulting, training and staff augmentation services.