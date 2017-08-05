 
News By Tag
* Software
* It Consulting
* Scrum Training/Coaching
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Washington
  District of Columbia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
111098765

Sylver Rain Consulting Awarded GSA IT Schedule 70 Contract

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Software
It Consulting
Scrum Training/Coaching

Industry:
Software

Location:
Washington - District of Columbia - US

Subject:
Awards

WASHINGTON - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Sylver Rain Consulting a certified EDWOSB/WOSB IT solutions provider announced today that it was awarded an IT schedule 70 contract with the United States General Services Administration (GSA). This long-term multi-award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) vehicle IT contract adds Sylver Rain to a pre-approved list of technology companies for federal IT software related purchases, thereby simplifying the Agency procurement process and offering easier access to our broad range of consulting services. IT Schedule 70 is the largest and most widely used acquisition vehicle by federal government agencies.

"This award expands our ability to work with federal, state and local agencies throughout the US and is a major stepping stone in our strategy to compete as a prime contractor. I couldn't be more proud of the work done by our team to achieve this milestone," said LaToya S. White, President and CEO.

Sylver Rain has been approved to compete as a prime contractor for awards under the following IT schedule 70 Special Item Number (SIN):

SIN 132-51 - Information Technology Professional Services

Our core capabilities offered through the GSA schedule include: Software Development, Business & Data Analysis, Project & Program Management, Agile Scrum Coaching and Agile Product Ownership.

Sylver Rain's full list of offerings can be located on the GSA Advantage web site at: www.gsaadvantage.gov (GS-35F-617GA) or learn more by contacting Sylver Rain Consulting directly at 202-742-8788.

About Sylver Rain Consulting

Sylver Rain Consulting is a woman owned IT solutions provider founded by leaders experienced in all facets of IT project support services and the software development lifecycle. Sylver Rain Consulting's focus is to deliver exceptional value to our clients by connecting quality consultants to organizations within the public, private and non-profit sectors through our consulting, training and staff augmentation services.

http://www.sylverrain.com

Media Contact
Chanelle White
202-742-8788
info@sylverrainconsulting.com
End
Source:
Email:***@sylverrainconsulting.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Sylver Rain Consulting PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share