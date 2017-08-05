News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Sylver Rain Consulting Awarded GSA IT Schedule 70 Contract
"This award expands our ability to work with federal, state and local agencies throughout the US and is a major stepping stone in our strategy to compete as a prime contractor. I couldn't be more proud of the work done by our team to achieve this milestone," said LaToya S. White, President and CEO.
Sylver Rain has been approved to compete as a prime contractor for awards under the following IT schedule 70 Special Item Number (SIN):
SIN 132-51 - Information Technology Professional Services
Our core capabilities offered through the GSA schedule include: Software Development, Business & Data Analysis, Project & Program Management, Agile Scrum Coaching and Agile Product Ownership.
Sylver Rain's full list of offerings can be located on the GSA Advantage web site at: www.gsaadvantage.gov (GS-35F-617GA)
About Sylver Rain Consulting
Sylver Rain Consulting is a woman owned IT solutions provider founded by leaders experienced in all facets of IT project support services and the software development lifecycle. Sylver Rain Consulting's focus is to deliver exceptional value to our clients by connecting quality consultants to organizations within the public, private and non-profit sectors through our consulting, training and staff augmentation services.
http://www.sylverrain.com
Media Contact
Chanelle White
202-742-8788
info@sylverrainconsulting.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse