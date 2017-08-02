Sylver Rain awarded contract w/ District's Office of Cable Television, Film, Music & Entertainment

Media Contact

Chanelle White

202-742-8788

info@sylverrainconsulting.com

-- Sylver Rain Consulting, a leader in fulltime and temporary staffing solutions located in Washington DC, was recently awarded a contract with the District of Columbia's Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment ("OCTFME") to provide production staffing services to supplement OCTFME's production needs for projects and productions in association with its three channels, the District of Columbia Network, (DCN), the District of Columbia Council Channel, (DCC), and the District Knowledge Network, (DKN).Sylver Rain will provide Production staffing support, staff management and proactive scheduling for coverage of the following areas:• Press conferences, announcements, and briefings• Council hearing coverage• School Board hearing coverage• Webcasting (Online Streaming) Production• Producing• Project Management• Multicamera Field Productions• Studio Productions• Field productions• Post production• Engineering"Sylver Rain is very excited to be working with DC Government and the Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment on this contract, we feel that this is an extremely valuable opportunity for Sylver Rain to break into the broadcast, film & multimedia sector," says Sylver Rain President & CEO, LaToya S. White.OCTFME with operations and facilities located at, 1899 9th St. NE, Washington, DC 20018, the John A. Wilson Building, 1350 Pennsylvania Ave NW, 20005, One Judiciary Square, 441 4th Street, NW, 20004, and various venues throughout the District of Columbia, provides creative and technical productions to maintain on going, concurrent projects for studio and field productions, master control operations, council meeting coverage and recordings, post-production, and remote live shots while providing programming for channels DCN, DCC, and DKN.Sylver Rain Consulting is a woman owned IT solutions provider founded by leaders experienced in all facets of IT project support services and the software development lifecycle. Sylver Rain Consulting's focus is to deliver exceptional value to our clients by connecting quality consultants to organizations within the public, private and non-profit sectors through our consulting, training and staffing services.