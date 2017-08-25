Inc. Magazine Names Exact Solar No. #2069 On 2017 Inc. 5000 List

Ranking is the Result of Impressive Three-Year Sales Growth of 178%

-- Last week,magazine ranked Exact Solar NO. 2069 on its 36th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment— its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000."We are honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000. The credit really goes to our amazing team, from sales people to installers to our excellent office staff, that always puts our customers first and never gives less than 100%. Our customers know, from each and every interaction with everyone in our Exact Solar family, that their complete satisfaction is our goal, from the first sales discussion through the life of their solar energy system," says Mark Bortman, owner and CEO of Exact Solar. He adds, "Our smaller size allows us to take the time each customer needs to be educated about what they are purchasing and confident that they are getting the best system for their home and their family. Unlike the larger national installers, we never incentivize our installers with bonus pay for faster installations, so each job is installed perfectly for each unique home. That attention to detail, and obvious care, makes all the difference to our customers."The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com, is the most competitive crop in the list's history. The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481%. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years."The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive," says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. "The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them."MethodologyThe 2017 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2013 to 2016. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2013. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2016. The minimum revenue required for 2013 is $100,000; the minimum for 2016 is $2 million. Exact Solar's Inc. 5000 profile can be found at www.inc.com/profile/exact-solar, and the complete 2017 Inc. 5000 list is viewable at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/list/2017.