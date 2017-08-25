News By Tag
Inc. Magazine Names Exact Solar No. #2069 On 2017 Inc. 5000 List
Ranking is the Result of Impressive Three-Year Sales Growth of 178%
"We are honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000. The credit really goes to our amazing team, from sales people to installers to our excellent office staff, that always puts our customers first and never gives less than 100%. Our customers know, from each and every interaction with everyone in our Exact Solar family, that their complete satisfaction is our goal, from the first sales discussion through the life of their solar energy system," says Mark Bortman, owner and CEO of Exact Solar. He adds, "Our smaller size allows us to take the time each customer needs to be educated about what they are purchasing and confident that they are getting the best system for their home and their family. Unlike the larger national installers, we never incentivize our installers with bonus pay for faster installations, so each job is installed perfectly for each unique home. That attention to detail, and obvious care, makes all the difference to our customers."
The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com, is the most competitive crop in the list's history. The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481%. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years.
"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive," says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. "The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them."
