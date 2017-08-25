News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
How one video production company takes advantage of the cloud service
These days, it's all about the Cloud. Collaborating in it and trying to define your services around it. Video service is no exception in fact, one company has exactly done that.
Video production is one of the easiest service that can take advantage of the cloud platform. Through partnering with Amazon's AWS and Microsoft Azure, First Brand Media a production company in Nashville, TN is able to deliver quickly their creative works without any worries of disruption.
Reliable 24/7 customer service is provided for their clients, it's essential for client to be able to communicate their vision with the production company that's why First Brand Media has enabled LiveChat for 24/7.
One of the biggest piece that First Brand Media is proud to provide metrics and SEO on their clients video, starting with Popular Package (http://www.firstbrandmedia.net/
The cloud allows us to be very flexible with our rates and gives you more benefits as a client. Check their website at http://www.firstbrandmedia.net
Contact
Gil Tabasa
***@firstbrandmedia.net
End