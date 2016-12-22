News By Tag
Production Media Company to provide new app
Digital Media company in Nashville is testing a new app to provide collaboration with clients. First Brand Media is expected to release it early February 2017.
"It essencially remove the guess work before presenting to the client the final product", with the collaboration tool, it will be easy to modify or change since they are still in the edit phase." according to Gil.
The application is set to be released early to mid February of 2017. For more information about the First Brand media app, please visit the website. http://www.firstbrandmedia.net
