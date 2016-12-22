 
Production Media Company to provide new app

Digital Media company in Nashville is testing a new app to provide collaboration with clients. First Brand Media is expected to release it early February 2017.
 
 
fbm_prlog
fbm_prlog
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Dec. 28, 2016 - PRLog -- Digital Media company First Brand Media is releasing a new app that allows media clients to review and comment on an ongoing project including its assets before it goes to final post. The new app is going to make it easier first and foremost for creating brands through video production. The new app is called "MediaColab". According to Founder and Creative Executive Gil Tabasa, this will enable clients to review all assets that was captured during the production and as they are in their first draft edit, it will be avaible on the app for some tick marks reviews and comments. The assets are only visible to First Brand clients, the editor or musical score can collaborated together with their client.

"It essencially remove the guess work before presenting to the client the final product", with the collaboration tool, it will be easy to modify or change since they are still in the edit phase." according to Gil.

The application is set to be released early to mid February of 2017. For more information about the First Brand media app, please visit the website. http://www.firstbrandmedia.net

Gil Tabasa
***@firstbrandmedia.net
