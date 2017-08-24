 
Industry News





Aundrea Wilcox Named TSBDC State Star 2017

Tennessee Small Business Development Centers network recognizes Kingsport, Tennessee-based business consultant who has demonstrated exemplary work performance and a strong commitment to economic development and helping small businesses grow.
 
 
KINGSPORT, Tenn. - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- The Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC) Lead Center headquartered at Middle Tennessee State University, Murfreesboro announced that Aundrea Wilcox, has been named "State Star" for 2017. This award recognizes business consultants and staff in the TSBDC Program who have demonstrated exemplary work performance, significant contribution to the organization's economic development efforts, and a strong commitment to small businesses.

Wilcox, who serves dual roles as both the Kingsport Office of Small Business Development and Entrepreneurship (KOSBE) Executive Director for the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce and as a regional senior business specialist in partnership with East Tennessee State University's Tennessee Small Business Development Center. Wilcox, an expert in leadership development, is published and recognized for her exceptional work in guiding companies through the development of growth plans, and working with business owners to prepare for expansion.

"Aundrea has been a valuable part of our consulting team since she has great rapport with business owners she works with and understands what it takes to successfully own and operate a business in Tennessee," said Dr. Patrick Geho, State Executive Director of the TSBDC at Middle Tennessee State University.

Wilcox will be recognized with 62 other State Stars nationwide for her work at America's SBDC conference in Nashville in September.

The TSBDC network provides existing Tennessee small businesses, start-ups, and pre-venture entrepreneurs with no-cost business consulting, low- and no-cost training, and resources for every stage of the business life cycle.

The TSBDC network is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration and receives additional funding from and partners with, higher education and economic development organizations. The TSBDC is nationally accredited through America's SBDC.

For more information about the TSBDC network, visit www.tsbdc.org or call 877-898-3900.

