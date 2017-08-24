News By Tag
PureLink to Showcase Residential A/V Solutions at CEDIA 2017
Company's Commercial-Grade Signal Management Systems will be on Display via Savant Partnership
Savant, an expert in smart home technology, with more than a decade of experience bringing premium home automation to the world's most luxurious homes, castles and yachts, teamed up with PureLink in 2016 to offer their residential customers these high-performance 4K video matrix switchers. The partnership makes the same grade Ultra High Definition video management and control systems used by PureLink's mission-critical government, military, healthcare and financial industry clients available to Savant's customer base.
At Savant's booth (# 5129) at CEDIA PureLink will feature the UX and HTX Series of matrix switchers. The UX Series (8x8 and 4x4) 4K HDMI matrix switchers are the world's first to support both HDCP 2.2 and HDMI 2.0 standards (4K/60 4:4:4). Their HTX Series, 4x4 and 8x8 models, provide world-class HDMI to HDBaseT switching with UHD/4K, HDCP 2.2 and POE support, and convenient third-party control system compatibility (via TCP/IP, RS-232 or IR). Mirrored together with HDMI outputs, HTX provides 100m of HDBaseT extension of each independent output, along with an industry-first scaling receiver option, which allows for instant compatibility with HDMI-equipped displays, regardless of the source. A Savant SmartHost Premium license is included with each of these switches.
"Savant's home control and automation solutions are second to none," stated Howard Schilling, PureLink's Director of Sales. "We look forward to participating in their CEDIA exhibit and further delivering PureLink's value proposition to their customers," said Schilling.
About PureLink
PureLink designs and manufactures the world's most respected HD Video connectivity solutions, consisting of products such as Cross-Platform Digital Modular and Integrated Matrix Switchers, Presentation Systems, CATx/Fiber Optic Extenders, Format Converters, Video Switchers and Distribution Amplifiers, along with accessories such as Signal Analyzers, Audio Downmixers, Digital Signal Isolators, and DisplayPort, Fiber Optic, and HDMI Cables and Adapters. Founded in 2002, PureLink has quietly pioneered the exploding HD Video connectivity space, inventing 1080p HDCP matrix switching along with the large-scale DVI Matrix Switcher. PureLink goes Beyond 4K. For further information on all PureLink product offerings please go to www.purelinkav.com
About Savant
Savant Systems, LLC is a recognized leader in home control and automation, and one of the fastest-growing smart home companies in the luxury and mid-markets. Savant's powerful Pro technology brings together the four pillars of automation – climate, lighting, entertainment and security – together in a single application interface for the homeowner. This comprehensive whole-home control system, available through iOS and Android, delivers the premier experience in all of home automation and is available through Magnolia Design Centers and Savant's global network of Authorized Integrators. The company is also making its award-winning technology available to the broader market with the new Savant product line, now available in nationwide retail stores and online. Headquartered in Hyannis, Mass., Savant has offices in New York and San Francisco. Learn more at www.savant.com
Media Contact
Mike Salerno
201-488-3232
mike@purelinkav.com
