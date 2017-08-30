News By Tag
Aquaskills Swim School is Open for Fall 2017
This is a great time of year to learn to swim-it will still be warm outside and you can get ready for mid winter travel.It is also an indoor sport as it gets cold and grey outside if you are in a warm heated pool, it is delicious and invigorating.
Beware of 1/2 hour long classes because it takes 1/2 hour to warm up. Most all of learning is muscle memory so the longer the session the one is more likely to learn how to swim. A beginner swimmer or a person with fear of water may adapt to the session at their own rate. There is no way of telling the persons aptitude this is why Aquaskills start with the $98.00 intro class. This way a person can take a session with us and we can evalute their rate of responsivemess and suggest a package of sessions after te intro class.
And of course, it varies by your weight: A 130-pound person swimming freestyle for one hour will burn 590 calories swimming fast, and 413 calories swimming slower. A 155-pound person swimming freestyle for one hour will burn 704 calories swimming fast, and493 calories swimming slower. There are water exercises that you can learn as well that you can incorporate into your class that will keep you moving and count as active time in the water.
Go to http://www.Aquaskills.com to submit your information at the QUICK CONTACT link. We will send you the price list and follow up with a call.
Lori Pailet
12122066976
***@yahoo.com
