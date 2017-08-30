 
News By Tag
* Swim-Classes
* Learn To Swim
* Swim Lessons
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524

Aquaskills Swim School is Open for Fall 2017

This is a great time of year to learn to swim-it will still be warm outside and you can get ready for mid winter travel.It is also an indoor sport as it gets cold and grey outside if you are in a warm heated pool, it is delicious and invigorating.
 
 
classes-1
classes-1
NEW YORK - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Swimming is an essential skill to acquire. Learning to be safe in the water will open your life to a plethora of outdoor experiences from boating kayaking sufring and more. Mixing swimming to an exercise regime will be great cardio as well as stretching muscles without putting any impact on the joints. This is a skills that you can incorporate into your life for the rest of your life.

Beware of 1/2 hour long classes because it takes 1/2 hour to warm up. Most all of learning is muscle memory so the longer the session the one is more likely to learn how to swim. A beginner swimmer or a person with fear of water may adapt to the session at their own rate. There is no way of telling the persons aptitude this is why Aquaskills start with the $98.00 intro class. This way a person can take a session with us and we can evalute their rate of responsivemess and suggest a package of sessions after te intro class.

And of course, it varies by your weight: A 130-pound person swimming freestyle for one hour will burn 590 calories swimming fast, and 413 calories swimming slower. A 155-pound person swimming freestyle for one hour will burn 704 calories swimming fast, and493 calories swimming slower. There are water exercises that you can learn as well that you can incorporate into your class that will keep you moving and count as active time in the water.

Go to http://www.Aquaskills.com to submit your information at the QUICK CONTACT link. We will send you the price list and follow up with a call.

Contact
Lori Pailet
12122066976
***@yahoo.com
End
Source:
Email:***@yahoo.com Email Verified
Tags:Swim-Classes, Learn To Swim, Swim Lessons
Industry:Sports
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 30, 2017
AquaSkills LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share