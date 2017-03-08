News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Importance of Learning Aqua Skills Swimming
Swimming is a necessity. We learn to swim for water sports to enjoy vacations near beautiful oceans and seas, for health and safety.
I want to make it clear to you for safety you will ABSOLUTELY always need to wear a life jacket when you get on a boat PERIOD. I want you to wear a life jacket that is either made of neoprene, or filled with polyethylene foam that I found on Overton's online for ONLY 8.99 and Absolutely not one that is blown up with air.Any byouancy products that you choose for an adult or child should never be blow up. There is a story out there about a child using an air filled tube and a bee sting peirced the tube and slowly the product leaked out air. No Good! Please do not adopt the attitude that you do not need one because YOU ARE "OKAY"....If the boat ever topples over you can get it on the head and loose consciousness, so this has nothing to do with your ability to swim.
Now I notice when my students panic the first thing they do is thrust their arms up and out of the water, or don't use their arms at all. How many times have I told a student that the ARMS, the exact part of your body that you leave out of the equation are What will save you. Your arms and hands will be 99% of what you use to get the cause and effect you need from the water. Get into the habit of looking for the resistance. When you hands, and only push water with the palm of the hands, feel the density or viscosity of the water, that is when you create motion. So if I want to bob my body upwards I would use a flat palm to push the water downwards-so my core would bounce upwards. When you use the forearm, as well as the hand, that is when you get the most out of your arm movements. The water reacts to surface so also use your forearm. Yor joints should never be locked while swimming, so leave a soft elbow, relaxed so that when you push the water , you are pushing with more surface.
Even if the price seems alittle bit more than you expected, its probably because the school is not cutting costs but doing things correctlty. This means that lifeguards are present, this means that they carry insurance, pay rent, are established, pay their instructors better for better quality instructors. For the little diffrence the last thing you want to find yourself doing is paying for classes ust because they may have a price difficve by $150 - $200 plus in total and you have wasted all that time trapesing back and forth from a short 1/2 hour or 45 minute claass with 8-10 other people in it with absolutely no flexibility to practice after the class. This will be a collosal waste of time over a 2-3 month period and summer will be here and you still will not be swimming over tryimg to save a few hundred dollars. Great swim classes are an investment for the rest of your life. It is a course with an end in sight.
You will never learn to swim without practicing. Repetition is the only way for the muscle memory to have your actions become a subconscious habit. Non swimmers need to adapt to the life aquatic. Your bodyand mind needs to see the body of water and shift gear into the aquatic mode.
The best kind of instructor directs you with some kind of tough love, if you spend 20 minutes doing something the wrong way, why waste your money a well as build bad muscle memory. Prefer someone that stops you and corrects you right away. Think of learning swimming as learning a language. There are great accents and accents that are so off that even thoiugh you may be speaking the language even a person that is fluent in that languag will not know what you are saying because the accent distorts the words so muc. Its not only trying and doing but it is the standard the instructor sets for you. Remember the relationship between a student and an instructor can be very personal, don't feel bad if you do not connect with an instructor if you are taking classes, Speak up and get another instructor. I am going to suggest go to http://www.Aquaskills.com if you live in New York City, register online, call them and take their intro class for $98 so you can check it out first.
https://www.youtube.com/
Contact
Lori Pailet, Director
6467247024
info@aquaskills.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse