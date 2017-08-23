Top 6 Popular/Trending Custom Home Plans at Americas' top Custom Home Design Architect's websi

 
DECATUR, Ga. - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Americas' top Custom Home Design Architect's website namely, www.boyehomeplans.com is excited to continue to design spectacular and lavish brand of unique and popular luxury custom home designs loved by homebuyers here in Atlanta, around the USA and around the world in this residential market of 2017 and beyond.

The Top 6 trending/popular plans arewww.boyehomeplans.com are:

• Gabrielle Plan
• La Ramia Plan
• Mariah Plan
• Tiffany Plan
• Janice Plan
• Rihana Plan

These trending custom home floor plans have the following popular features homeowners love in their houses.

1. Grand front entrance canopies.

2. Courtyard Entries with a fountain.

3. Large kitchens for entertainment (with large central islands) open to family rooms and breakfast rooms.

4. Spacious foyers and open first floor plans with all rooms flowing  freely into each other.

5. Spectacular Master bathrooms with large walk in closets.

6.Grand 2 story living rooms with large windows at rear looking at the  back of the house.

7. Coffered ceilings in the dining room and family room.

8. Covered deck or patio.

To see these plans, please visit our website at www.boyehomeplans.com and at the homepage you will see the Top 6 trending/popular plans.

Also, check out www.boyehomeplans.com for our picture gallery and boyehomeplans on Houzz.com for pictures of these trending home plan features. For your information, in 2013 Architect Boye won the 2013 Best of Houzz.com Award.

Media Contact
Boye Akinola
470 355 8514
***@boyearchitect.com
End
Source:boyehomeplans.com
Email:***@boyearchitect.com
Tags:Home Plans, House Plans, Custom Home Design
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Decatur - Georgia - United States
Subject:Features
