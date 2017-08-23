News By Tag
Jeffrey Feil, Real Estate Developer, Named Honoree of South Nassau's 2017 Soirée Under the Stars
The Soirée will also honor two of South Nassau's most recognized and devoted health care leaders, Rajiv Datta, MD, of Muttontown, NY, and Lori Edelman, RN, of Long Beach, NY, who will be presented with the hospital's Mary Pearson and the Cupola awards, respectively.
The Mount Sinai Health System will serve as the lead and exclusive Soirée sponsor, providing a gift toward the hospital's Emergency Department Expansion Campaign. Cupola Sponsors include the Feil Family Foundation, Neurological Surgery, P.C. and North American Partners in Anesthesiology.
Funds raised by the Soirée (formerly known as the Carnation Ball) will support the hospital's five-year, $10-million capital campaign to nearly double the size of the Oceanside Emergency Department. When completed, the $60 million renovation and expansion project will provide space to accommodate in excess of 80,000 patient visits each year, as well as establishing a dedicated area for behavioral health patients. The Emergency Department currently sees some 65,000 patients a year, but was only designed to handle 35,000 annually. South Nassau is the only Trauma Center on the South Shore of Nassau County.
Mr. Feil, a long-time resident of Rockville Centre, is a respected metro area real estate developer and philanthropist whose family has had a transformative impact on South Nassau in expanding and elevating the standard of cancer care for South Nassau's patients. The Feil family has donated more than $6 million to South Nassau in the past several years. This includes a $3 million donation to South Nassau in the spring of 2011that supported the continued growth and expansion of the hospital's existing Gertrude & Louis Feil Cancer Center, located in Valley Stream. In December 2016, the Charitable Lead Annuity Trust under the will of Louis Feil, donated $1 million toward a new consolidated cancer center being planned at the hospital's Oceanside campus. One of Long Island's premiere providers of compassionate advanced cancer care, the Center treats more than 1,500 patients annually with leading-edge cancer treatment technologies.
South Nassau's Mary Pearson Award, named in honor of the hospital's founding administrator, is presented annually to an individual for extraordinary effort and individual contributions that significantly advance South Nassau's commitment to the communities we serve and standard setting healthcare services. Since joining South Nassau in 2001 as director of Surgical Oncology/Head & Neck Surgery, Dr. Datta, MBA, FACS, FRCS, FICS, has earned a global reputation for leadership and surgical innovation. Today, he also serves as chair of the Department of Surgery and medical director of the Gertrude & Louis Feil Cancer Center.
His exceptional skills are evidenced by his education, recognition in the field of surgery and by a strong patient following. He has the unusual distinction of holding three fellowships – from the International College of Surgeons, the American College of Surgeons and the Royal College of Surgeons. Under Dr. Datta's leadership, the Gertrude & Louis Feil Cancer Center has been equipped with three of the most effective technologies used to treat and eradicate cancer: the Varian Novalis Tx™, daVinci® Surgical System and Gamma Knife® Perfextion.
South Nassau established the Cupola Award in 2015 as an annual award presented to a deserving hospital employee who goes above and beyond their duties, and lives by the hospital mission to promote excellence in healthcare. Ms. Edelman, RN, CEN, NE-BC, the 2017 Cupola Award recipient, has worked with South Nassau for 40 years. She has demonstrated unflappable, focused leadership in overseeing patient care services – not only in her decades of service at the hospital's Oceanside Emergency Department, but since it opened in 2015, at the hospital's Emergency Department in Long Beach, Long Island's only free-standing emergency department, which has seen over 18,000 patients. In addition to her duties in the Emergency Departments, Ms. Edelman also has a leadership role on three of the hospital's medical-surgical units.
The Soirée is South Nassau's most successful annual fundraising effort. This year's format will feature a two-hour, outdoor poolside reception starting at 6 PM under the stars that will be highlighted by an unlimited top-shelf open bar, passed hot and cold hors d'oeuvres and a variety of savory food stations including Little Italy, Asian Fusion Bar and hot and cold seafood stations, carving stations, , sushi and summer salads.
At 8 p.m., the party will move indoors for an hour of first-class, Broadway-quality entertainment followed by a Deluxe Viennese Table featuring scrumptious handmade desserts, cakes, pastries, hand-filled cannolis, Belgian waffles, zeppoles, artisanal ice creams and sliced exotic fruits.
The entertainment will feature performances by four Broadway performers, including two from Long Island, and a 16 piece orchestra. The artists include Erich Bergen (starring as Bob Gaudio in the Clint Eastwood-directed feature film "Jersey Boys,"); Alexa Green (the Hicksville-based Holy Trinity High School graduate best known for her turn as Glinda in the hit Broadway musical "Wicked"); Cady Huffman (a Tony Award winner for her role as Ulla in "The Producers"), and Howard McGillin (over 1,500 performances as the title character in the Broadway production of "The Phantom of the Opera").
To learn more about the Soirée, or to purchase tickets or support as a sponsor, call South Nassau's Development office or Lynne Nordone at (516) 377-5360.
For more information, visit www.southnassau.org.
Media Contact
Damian J. Becker
South Nassau Communities Hospital
damian.becker@
