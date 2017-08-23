News By Tag
"Recipe Records" Author Debuts Rolling Stones-Themed Cookbook
The original Recipe Records book was created by Stagg with her best friend and co-author, Maggie McHugh. After the unexpected death of McHugh, Stagg continued with their dream of a rock 'n' roll cookbook series. She later published Recipe Records: The 60's Edition and Recipe Records: A Culinary Tribute to The Beatles.
The Rolling Scones brings a creative change to the series, as Stagg collaborated with her daughter Abby Ritterling (20), and McHugh's niece, Annie Jones (22), to both continue Maggie's legacy and to bring a fresh perspective to the cookbook.
Stagg will have the book available at the Beatles at the Ridge Festival in Walnut Ridge, AR September 15-16, and it is also for sale on her website: LaneaStagg.com.
The ties between the Stones and the Beatles run deep, as though they were both breakout acts from England in the '60s – often pitted against one another by the press – they were in many instances friends with a sense of healthy creative competition. The Lennon-McCartney song, "I Wanna Be Your Man," was even recorded by both bands.
Stagg currently resides in Southern Indiana where she and her husband have raised their eight children. The author gives programs to civic and other groups for each of her books. In her spare time she also conducts cooking classes for children.




For information on booking Lanea Stagg for an interview, book signing or speaking engagement, please contact nicole@910pr.com
