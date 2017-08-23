News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Lynco Financial & Tax Services Inc selected for 2017 Winter Haven Small Business Excellence Award
Due to our dedication to exceptional client service, Lynco Financial & Tax Services, Inc. has once again been recognized by the Winter Haven Small Business Excellence Award Program.
Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2017 Winter Haven Small Business Excellence Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Winter Haven Small Business Excellence Award Program and data provided by third parties.
About the Winter Haven Small Business Excellence Awards Program
The Winter Haven Small Business Excellence Awards recognizes outstanding small businesses that serve the Winter Haven area. Each year, our selection committee identifies businesses that we believe have achieved outstanding marketing success in their local community and business classification.
Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value. These are small businesses that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Winter Haven area a vibrant and vital place to live.
The Winter Haven Small Business Excellence Awards was established to reward the best of small businesses in Winter Haven. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to award the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.
For more information about Lynco Financial & Tax Services, Inc., please visit http://www.LyncoTax.com or http://www.LyncoFinancial.net.
Contact
Lynn A. Schmidt, EA, CTC, CFS, CSA, ARA
Enrolled Agent & Certified Tax Coach
***@lyncotax.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse