Lynn A. Schmidt Attends HD Vest's Leading Industry Conference for Independent Financial Advisors

The Connect 2017 conference brings together top advisors, industry experts and financial service providers to share best practices and latest concepts in client wealth management solutions.
 
 
Lynn A. Schmidt, EA, CTC, CFS, CSA, ARA
Lynn A. Schmidt, EA, CTC, CFS, CSA, ARA
 
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Lynn A. Schmidt recently attended CONNECT2017, HD Vest's annual national conference. HD Vest Investment ServicesSM, the leading independent broker-dealer empowering holistic wealth management-based investment services, hosted more than 1,500 advisors, exhibitors, and other partners as part of CONNECT2017, which took place in Las Vegas, from June 27-30, and featured HD Vest's unique focus on supporting independent Advisors who integrate tax solutions with financial services.

CONNECT2017 provided one-of-a-kind opportunities to network with thought leaders from across the industry and included a thought-provoking line-up of speakers, including Dan Pink, Phil Hansen, and Sugar Ray Leonard, whose story of perseverance and determination was truly inspiring. Lynn gained insight and updated planning strategies while attending topics covering: the current tax landscape and the planning opportunities they present for taxpayers today, ways to help clients understand the real value of reducing taxable income, how to utilize tax deferral opportunities and alternative strategies for client bank assets that are not working to help them pursue their long-term goals, as well as a host of other topics that will empower Lynn to assist clients with improved retirement and tax planning strategies.

"We thank all of our Advisors for their participation in our annual national conference," said Bob Oros, CEO of HD Vest. "It is extremely important to us at HD Vest that our affiliated Advisors have the opportunity to gather together on an annual basis to hear about industry-wide best practices, learn from one another, and stay abreast of the latest industry developments. HD Vest has a unique culture that is based on a like-minded community of Advisors who are there to help one another and share experiences. Fundamentally, CONNECT2017 underscores our unique value proposition in empowering holistic financial and tax guidance for the sake of providing the best possible financial solutions to our independent Advisors' end clients."

"It was an honor to attend CONNECT2017. I found the event to be an invaluable resource for networking with peers from around the country and, perhaps most importantly, learning firsthand from HD Vest executives and industry experts. We shared best practices related to the successful integration of sound tax and investment advice into one wealth management solution aimed at helping our clients pursue their long-term financial goals," said Lynn A. Schmidt.

For more information about the services offered by Lynco Financial & Tax Services, Inc., please visit our website at http://www.LyncoFinancial.net.

About HD Vest Financial Services®

Since its inception in 1983, HD Vest Financial Services® has supported an independent network of tax and non-tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial services including securities, insurance, money management services, and banking solutions. Ranked as one of the top 15 independent broker-dealer firms,1  we have over 4,400 independent contractors, who manage over $40 billion in assets for individuals, families and small businesses in all 50 states.2

1Think Advisor 2016 Broker-Dealer Reference Guide, which measured/ranked the top 25 independent broker-dealers by annual revenue.

2As of January 1, 2017

HD Vest Financial Services® is the holding company for the group of companies providing financial services under the HD Vest name.

Securities offered through HD Vest Investment ServicesSM, Member: SIPC, Advisory services offered through HD Vest Advisory ServicesSM, 6333 N. State Highway 161, Fourth Floor, Irving, TX 75038, (972) 870-6000

Contact
Lynn A. Schmidt, EA, CTC, CFS, CSA, ARA
Enrolled Agent & Certified Tax Coach
863-295-9895
***@lyncotax.com
