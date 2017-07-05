News By Tag
Lynn A. Schmidt, Local Tax Professional, Attends Income Tax Update Workshop
Lynn A. Schmidt of Lynco Financial & Tax Services Inc. recently attended an income tax update workshop which included a variety of strategies to assist individual taxpayers and business owners with tax planning issues.
Topics studied included an update on the Affordable Care Act of 2010 (Health Care Reform) and discussions followed as to whether the ACA problems affecting many taxpayers will disappear with the passage of the American Healthcare Act of 2017. Additional topics included a variety of strategies that can assist individual taxpayers and business owners with items such planning for and the taxation of Trusts, fringe benefits, reasonable compensation issues for business owners and of course the ultimate "Death and Taxes" situations.
Also covered during the two-day session were a variety of updates regarding payment (or not) of the dreaded health care penalty, applicable planning methods to help taxpayers plan to better manage the premium health care credits and how a taxpayers filing status can have a major impact on health care credits and reporting. Recent changes to the more complex issues regarding the Repair and Capitalization Rules; which still pose big challenges for business owners, were reviewed and strategies to assist business owners in this area were also covered.
By attending comprehensive tax update seminars, Lynn keeps up-to-date with current rules and regulations which help her develop strategies to help her client's pay the lowest legal tax possible.
Schmidt has owned Lynco Financial & Tax Services Inc, in Winter Haven, FL since 1980. Lynn has a degree in Accounting and has earned such designations as Enrolled Agent, Fellow – National Tax Practice Institute, Certified Fund Specialist, Certified Senior Advisor, and Accredited Retirement Advisor. Lynn holds various securities licenses (Series 6a, 26b and 63c)* and is health and life insurance licensed. Lynn is considered to be a tax and financial strategist and refers to herself as the "Tax and Financial Doctor" because of the way she delves into a client's tax and financial history and performs the needed research before making a tax or financial "diagnosis" and them ultimately a recommendation or prescription to help the client pursue their tax and financial goals.
Schmidt serves the needs of individuals, corporations, partnerships, trusts, estates and foundations providing accounting and bookkeeping services as well as tax planning (strategizing)
To find out more about the services offered by Lynco Financial & Tax Services, please visit our website at http://www.LyncoTax.com. Contact us today to find ways to KEEP more of what you make and SAVE more of what you keep!
*Lynn A. Schmidt, Securities offered through H.D. Vest Investment ServicesSM, Member: SIPC, Advisory services offered through H.D. Vest Advisory ServicesSM,
*Lynco Financial & Tax Services, Inc. is not a registered broker/dealer or registered investment advisory firm.
*The HD Vest affiliated companies exclusively provide financial products and services, and do not provide or supervise tax or accounting services. Advisors may provide tax, accounting or other services through their independent outside businesses, but these services are separate and apart from HD Vest.
Contact
Lynn A. Schmidt, EA, CTC, CFS, CSA, ARA
Lynco Financial & Tax Services, Inc.
863-295-9895
***@lyncotax.com
