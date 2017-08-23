News By Tag
Career Step Partners With University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee School of Continuing Education
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee School of Continuing Education joins Career Step's network of over 150 academic partners.
"The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is passionate about offering their students the best continuing education programs to provide quality career training," said Glade Tidwell, Career Step Vice President of Academic Partnerships. "We are excited to partner with them as they make a difference in the careers and lives of their students."
The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee joins more than 150 other educational institutions—
The new partnership adds several of Career Step courses to the UWM School of Continuing Education. The new courses include Professional Medical Coding and Billing with PCS, Medical Transcription and Editing, and Pharmacy Technician, all of which are designed to help students gain the career skills they need to start working in their chosen field in a year or less.
"We are excited to offer students in our area additional educational opportunities to prepare for successful careers," said Shirley Burks, Coordinator of Partnerships, New Initiatives and Special Projects at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee School of Continuing Education. "We know that these new, high-quality programs will make a real difference in the economic success of the students who take them, by increasing their marketable knowledge and skills and opening up new job opportunities for them."
For more than a decade, Career Step has partnered with higher learning institutions to offer its industry-leading career training courses through the schools' continuing education departments. These partnerships broaden Career Step's reach while providing the institutions with a turnkey solution to prepare more students for successful careers.
More information about Career Step's partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee School of Continuing Education is available at CareerStep.com/
About Career Step
Career Step is an online provider of career-focused education and professional training. The company has trained over 100,000 students for new careers as well as more than 100,000 healthcare professionals through its various continuing education courses. More than 150 colleges and universities nationwide have partnered with Career Step, and the company provides training for several of the largest and most respected healthcare employers in the nation. Career Step is committed to helping students and practicing healthcare professionals alike gain the skills they need to be successful in the workplace—improving lives, advancing careers and driving business results through education. More information can be found at www.careerstep.com (http://www.careerstep.com/?
