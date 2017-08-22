News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
FairTSA Announces Licensing Agreement with BONABIO S.A.S
Fair Trade Sustainability Alliance new licensee, BONABIO S.A.S (formerly Jules Brochenin) have been a team of pioneers in organic Fair Trade fruits, oils and seeds in Europe since 1980, located in Chevilly-Larue, France.
"We are very pleased to be working with a company like BONABIO, supporting their mission of providing the highest quality organic food products, in an ethical, moral and sustainable fashion," said Dr. Winfried Fuchshofen, FairTSA Executive Director. "Their commitment to healthy living, worker welfare and the environment is a great fit for our business model."
Fair TSA is a New Lebanon, NY, based innovative Fair Trade program working in world-wide partnership with established ISO/IEC 17065:2012 accredited organic certifiers to provide zero-carbon, lowest cost, fully transparent, shortest cycle certifications, incorporating a mandatory community development component and project-based accountability. For more information go to http://www.fairtsa.org/
Contact
Fair Trade Sustainability Alliance
***@fairtsp.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse