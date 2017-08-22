 
August 2017





FairTSA Announces Licensing Agreement with BONABIO S.A.S

Fair Trade Sustainability Alliance new licensee, BONABIO S.A.S (formerly Jules Brochenin) have been a team of pioneers in organic Fair Trade fruits, oils and seeds in Europe since 1980, located in Chevilly-Larue, France.
 
 
Fair Trade Sustainability Alliance
Fair Trade Sustainability Alliance
CHEVILLY-LARUE, France - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- New Lebanon, New York, USA – FairTSA, an innovative global Fair Trade standard holder, announces completion of a formal licensing agreement with BONABIO S.A.S. A team of pioneers in organic Fair Trade fruits and seeds in Europe since 1980, they import primarily from Latin America and Western Africa. The seeds are kept in silos, then analyzed to check their conformity with organic and food quality standards. Their Fair Trade Certified Chia Seed is high in omega-3 fatty acids, dietary fiber, calcium, minerals and vegetable proteins.

"We are very pleased to be working with a company like BONABIO, supporting their mission of providing the highest quality organic food products, in an ethical, moral and sustainable fashion," said Dr. Winfried Fuchshofen, FairTSA Executive Director.  "Their commitment to healthy living, worker welfare and the environment is a great fit for our business model."

Fair TSA is a New Lebanon, NY, based innovative Fair Trade program working in world-wide partnership with established ISO/IEC 17065:2012 accredited organic certifiers to provide zero-carbon, lowest cost, fully transparent, shortest cycle certifications, incorporating a mandatory community development component and project-based accountability.  For more information go to  http://www.fairtsa.org/

Source:BONABIO S.A.S.
Email:***@fairtsp.com Email Verified
Tags:Fair Trade Certified, Organic Chia Seed, Omega 3 Fatty Acids
Industry:Agriculture
Location:Chevilly-Larue - Ile de France - France
